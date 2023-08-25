WASHINGTON — By the end of the game, the sweat wasn’t from the heat.
St. Francis Borgia held on by the edges of its fingernails to defeat the Pacific Indians, 21-20.
Borgia’s Lucas Hardin made a stop on a two-point conversion attempt with 1:50 to play and the Knights held on after Pacific recovered an onside kick, to win.
The game started with fireworks. Nathan Kell returned the opening kickoff into Pacific territory, but lost the ball when trying to beat the last defender. Pacific recovered the ball and marched down to take the lead on a 15-yard pass from Seth Stack to Luke Meyer with 7:29 to go in the opening quarter. Kade Collins kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
That lead lasted 17 seconds, the amount of time it took Kell to take the kickoff 83 yards down the field from the left sideline for the tying score. Christopher Hasting kicked the extra point.
Each side scored in the second quarter and it was 14-14 at the half.
Kell had another second-chance touchdown to give Borgia its first lead of the game. After a 29-yard pass from Koen Zeltmann was called back on a penalty, the two repeated the deed on a different play for a 34-yard score with just under five seconds left in the third quarter.
Pacific went to direct snaps down the stretch and it paid off with Luke Meyer scoring on a 17-yard run down the right sideline with 1:50 to play.
Pacific went for a two-point conversion, but Lucas Hardin tackled Arion Echols short of the goal line to keep Borgia on top, 21-20.
Borgia goes to Union next week while Pacific hosts Francis Howell Central.
Full coverage will be the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
PAC — 7-7-0-6=20
BOR — 7-7-7-0=21
First Quarter
PAC — Luke Meyer 15 pass from Seth Stack (Kade Collins kick), 7:29
BOR — Nathan Kell 83 kickoff return (Christopher Hasting kick), 7:12
Second Quarter
PAC — Stack 22 run (Collins kick), 1:55
BOR — Henry Zeitzmann 6 pass from Koen Zeltmann (Hasting kick), 0:36.1
Third Quarter
BOR — Kell 34 pass from Zeltmann (Hasting kick), 0:04.6
Fourth Quarter
PAC — Meyer 17 run (run failed). 1:50
