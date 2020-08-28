The Blue Jays made a statement in Week 1.
Washington (1-0) ran its way to a 54-13 road win at Union (0-1) Friday on the strength of seven rushing touchdowns and one defensive score.
Senior Dylan Pape accounted for four of those touchdowns. Senior Cole Nahlik added two more and Ryan Hoerstkamp returned an interception for a touchdown.
Union got a score out of each of its young quarterbacks as sophomore Liam Hughes completed a six-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Ewald and freshman Ryan Rapert ran for a score.
The Blue Jays are home next week against Pacific. Union is at St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Washington – 19+22+7+6=54
Union – 0+7+0+6=13
First Quarter
WAS – Cole Nahlik 93 run (kick failed), 9:37
WAS – Dylan Pape 2 run (kick failed), 5:58
WAS – Pape 13 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 4:53
Second Quarter
UNI – Ryan Ewald 6 pass from Liam Hughes (Diego Orozco kick), 11:13
WAS – Nahlik 3 run (Cam Millheiser run), 7:19
WAS – Louis Paule 1 run (kick failed), 1:00
WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp 45 interception (Millheiser run), 0:05
Third Quarter
WAS – Pape 16 run (Deckelman kick), 5:01
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Pape run (kick failed), 9:24
UNI – Ryan Rapert 1 run (kick failed), 6:11