This year, the Washington defensive levy held.
Washington (1-0) started the 2023 football season in the win column Friday night with a 21-14 win over Union (0-1) at Scanlan Stadium.
After trading scores in both the first and second quarters, the teams went into halftime with a 14-14 tie.
Washington came up with three red zone stops on defense to keep things tied and patiently waited for their opporunity.
A muffed punt late in the fourth quarter gave the Blue Jays optimal field position and senior running back Landon Boston punched in the difference-making score from one-yard out with just 65 seconds remaining.
It was the third touchdown of the night for Boston, who also broke free for scores from 50 and 27 yards in the first half.
Hayden Parmenter and Wyatt Birke had the long scoring plays for Union on a 58-yard reception from Ryan Rapert and a 60-yard run, respectively.
Defensive end Tyrese Thurmon came up big in the pass rush all night, including a sack to push Union to third and long on the final possession.
One year after Union scored the winning touchdown and go-ahead two-point conversion for a 29-28 win in Union, the Blue Jays got the big stop on defense in the final minute to hold on for this win.
At halftime, Washington honored its 2023 Hall of Fame inductees: The 1985 volleyball team, Roger Warren, Brad Carpenter, Lori Sandbothe, John Duff, Jared Rennick, Mikayla Reed, Kathy Swoboda Henke and Gerry Bayless.
Week 2 action takes the Blue Jays north of the river Thursday night to play Warrenton.
Union plays its home opener in Week 2, hosting St. Francis Borgia in the traditional Friday time slot.
Check out the upcoming Wednesday Missourian for more details.
Box Score
UNI - 7+7+0+0=14
WAS - 7+7+0+7=21
First Quarter
UNI - Hayden Parmenter 58 pass from Ryan Rapert (Ryan Stowe kick), 11:16
WAS - Landon Boston 50 run (Nic Lucido kick), 0:32
Second Quarter
UNI - Wyatt Birke 60 run (Stowe kick), 11:48
WAS - Boston 27 run (Lucido kick), 0:49
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
WAS - Boston 1 run (Lucido kick), 1:05
