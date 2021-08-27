The last Franklin County team standing in 2020 started 2021 in the win column.
Union (1-0) knocked off the Washington Blue Jays (0-1), a 9-2 team in 2020, 42-21, to open the new campaign.
The Wildcats dazzled through the air with three passing touchdowns in the first half as quarterback Liam Hughes connected with Ryan Ewald, Hayden Burke and Jayden Overschmidt, each for 30 yards or more.
That gave Union a 21-13 halftime lead. Washington came back to tie it up early in the third quarter, but Union reeled off three unanswered touchdown runs to pull away – two by Wyatt Birke and one by Ryan Rapert.
Washington’s scores all came on the ground from quarterback Camden Millheiser and running backs Devon Deckelman and Dason Gould.
The Blue Jays go on the road to play at Pacific (1-0) in Week 2. Union goes home to host St. Francis Borgia Regional (0-1).
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Union – 7+14+7+14=42
Washington – 0+13+8+0=21
First Quarter
UNI – Ryan Ewald 60 pass from Liam Hughes (Luke Koch kick), 11:16
Second Quarter
WAS – Devon Deckelman 24 run (Deckelman kick), 10:23
WAS – Camden Millheiser 2 run (kick failed), 3:46
UNI – Hayden Burke 37 pass from Hughes (Koch kick), 2:20
UNI – Jayden Overschmidt 30 pass from Hughes (Kock kick), 0:27.7
Third Quarter
WAS – Dason Gould 2 run (Millheiser run), 6:27
UNI – Ryan Rapert 20 run (Koch kick), 4:44
Fourth Quarter
UNI – Wyatt Birke 14 run (Koch kick), 10:00
UNI – Birke 15 run (Koch kick), 3:48