If you weren’t in Union Friday night, you might well have missed the best football game the area will see this season.
The host Wildcats (1-0) scored from 4th and 5 with 32 seconds left on the clock and then went ahead of visiting Washington (0-1) on a two-point conversion for a 29-28 victory.
The teams traded punches with Union leading 14-7 after one quarter. The score stood tied both at the end of the first half, 14-14, and after three quarters, 21-21.
Senior quarterback Liam Hughes threw three touchdown passes, two to Hayden Burke and one to Colton Morrow, but then kept the ball himself and got airborne to score against a pair of Washington defenders at the goalline on the game-winning conversion.
Wyatt Birke also ran in a touchdown for the Wildcats.
Junior Landon Boston rushed for three Washington touchdowns, accounting for all of the Blue Jays’ offensive scores.
Hayden Burns intercepted Hughes for a 55-yard touchdown late in the first half to shift the momentum Washington’s direction at the intermission.
Union will go on the road to help the St. Francis Borgia Knights (1-0) break in their new turf in Week 2. Washington comes home to take on Warrenton (0-1).
UNI – Wyatt Birke 2 run (Will Herbst kick), 8:42
WAS – Landon Boston 5 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 1:19
UNI – Colton Morrow 22 pass from Liam Hughes (Herbst kick), 0:14
WAS – Hayden Burns 55 interception return (Deckelman kick), 1:17
WAS – Boston 1 run (Deckelman kick), 9:15
UNI – Hayden Burke 21 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 1:56
WAS – Boston 21 run (Deckelman kick), 7:41
UNI – Burke 12 pass from Hughes (Hughes run), 0:32