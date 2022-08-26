Hughes Buhr
Union quarterback Liam Hughes carries the ball, pursued by Washington defender Trevor Buhr in Week 1 action Friday at Union. Hughes threw for three touchdowns and ran in a go-ahead two-point conversion to put Union ahead with 32 seconds remaining in a 29-28 win. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

If you weren’t in Union Friday night, you might well have missed the best football game the area will see this season.

The host Wildcats (1-0) scored from 4th and 5 with 32 seconds left on the clock and then went ahead of visiting Washington (0-1) on a two-point conversion for a 29-28 victory.