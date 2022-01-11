You’ve got to roll with the changes.
That’s what Union girls basketball Head Coach Pat Rapert had to believe after his Lady ’Cats (5-3) fell to Webster Groves (7-2) Tuesday in the opening round of the Lutheran South Tournament, 44-29.
Union had been scheduled to play Ritenour (4-4), but that school dropped out Monday afternoon due to COVID-19 protocols.
“We went from a chance to make it to the championship to playing Webster Groves,” Rapert said. “Apparently, it was too late to reseed.”
Rapert said he was prepared for Ritenour, but had little time to prepare for the switch.
“I had already broken down films on Ritenour and Lutheran South,” he said. “We had practice on Monday morning to prepare for both teams.”
Despite the switch, and lack of time to prepare for a different foe, Rapert felt the team had positives.
“They are one of the best teams in Class 5 and I felt like there were a lot of takeaways from this game,” Rapert said. “Our effort on defense and getting to 50/50 balls was definitely the highlight of the game for us. We showed a lot of character in this game. Hopefully, we can play well the remainder of the tournament.”
Union’s played Thursday against Jennings (1-6), a 73-10 loser to Lutheran South in the opening round.
Against Webster Groves, Kelsey Brake led the Lady ’Cats in scoring with 15 points.
Lucy Koenigsfeld was next with seven points.
Sophia Helling netted three points while Isabelle Gilbert and Mya Minor each scored two points.
Tuesday’s game ran at a low-scoring pace. Webster Groves led after one quarter, 11-3, and was up at the half, 17-10. It was 26-22 through three quarters.
“We executed very well on defense and rebounded the ball well,” Rapert said. “We just struggled to score. Credit to Webster Groves, because they were getting after us defensively. We battled all night and missed a layup at the end of the third quarter to go up one. They came out and hit a three. We had some costly turnovers and some missed opportunities at the rim.”
Rapert said Webster Groves iced the game in the fourth quarter.
“About midway through the fourth quarter, they went up about eight or nine and we just could not sustain what we had done the first three quarters,” Rapert said.