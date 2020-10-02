Jumping into play, the Webster Groves Stateswomen made up for lost time Monday at St. Francis Borgia Regional, 12-0.
“They came out firing on all cylinders right out of the gate,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “They really put us up against a wall and showed us some things we need to work on.”
Webster Groves’ softball team, playing for the first time this season, shut out the Lady Knights (6-4) on a one-hitter by Maddie Buske.
Buske gave up the one hit, a double by Elizabeth Sinnott down the left field line, but then got a lineout double play to only face the minimum amount of batters. She struck out 14 Borgia hitters.
“She did a really good job,” Eggert said. “We knew from playing them last year that she would be tough and we just didn’t make the right adjustments. That’s something we talk about a lot. We have to keep getting better each game.”
Webster Groves was playing for the first time this season after St. Louis County COVID-19 restrictions on playing were relaxed. That allowed the Stateswomen to make the trip to Washington.
Webster Groves wasted no time in getting to work. The Stateswomen scored three times in the top of the first. The game stayed at that score until Webster Groves took advantage of hits and Borgia miscues to add six runs in the fifth. The visitors added three final runs in the top of the seventh.
“For our girls, it was a game where they need to take it as part of the reflection process,” Eggert said. “We need to see what we can do to get better and what can we learn from this game. I would rather this happened now rather than in a couple of weeks. This at least needs to be something we can learn from and keep getting better.”
Eggert attributed his fielders for five errors, which rendered nine of the 12 runs unearned for pitcher Abi Schmidt. She allowed 13 hits and three walks while striking out five.
Hannah Jansen led Webster Groves with four hits, including a triple. She drove in three and scored once.
Kelly Collins had three hits, including a double. She scored once and drove in two.
Ivy Clark singled twice. Alyssa Moran doubled. Myah King, Buske and Ava Fitzgibbon each singled.
Moran, Carissa Castro and Fitzgibbon walked.
Ally Marshall scored three runs and Moran crossed the plate twice.