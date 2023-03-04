The defending Class 5 state champion Statesmen cast their veto on the Blue Jays Wednesday.
Washington (12-14) concluded its boys basketball season in the Class 5 District 2 quarterfinals after a 65-30 loss to Webster Groves (13-14) at Vianney.
The Statesmen, the No. 3 seed in the district, advance to play the host Golden Griffins Friday in the district semifinals. The championship game takes place Monday at 6 p.m.
No. 1 seed Cardinal Ritter, the third-place team in Class 5 last year, and No. 5 St. Mary’s are the other two teams to make it to the district semifinals.
“That’s not the way we really want to go out,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “With the number of games we’ve been in for the fourth quarter this year, that was a tough game against the returning state champions from Class 5.”
The Statesmen held Washington to single-digit scoring in three of the four periods Wednesday.
Webster Groves led, 17-6, after one quarter, 28-13 at the half and 51-26 to end the third.
“They showed what big boy defense was,” Young said. “They guarded us really well and really kept us off balance. I thought we did a really good job guarding against them in the first half, other than the fact that they were pretty hot. When we guarded them man, it was tougher than in the first half with our matchup that we run. Them hitting 11 threes, that’s tough to come back from.”
Senior Mark Hensley tallied 12 points to lead Washington.
Adyn Kleinheider was next with five points. Sam Paule scored four.
Ian Junkin tallied three points.
Wyatt Bobo, Jaden Grosse and Tai’Sean Williams all scored two.
For Webster Groves, RJ Trevino’s 19 points were the top mark.
Iziah Purvey also reached double digits with 16 points.
Other Statesmen scorers included Carl Whitehead Jr. (eight points), CJ Lang (seven), Jalen Purvey (seven), Holmes Hansen (six) and Charlie Pearl (two).
Iziah Purvey pulled in seven rebounds. Trevino had five.
Lang created opportunities with seven steals and six assists.
Whitehead passed for five assists.
Washington’s loss brings about an end to the high school basketball careers of seniors Hensley, Paule, Junkin, Brayden McColloch and Carter Riegel.
“A lot of them have been with me since the fourth grade,” Young said. “It’s tough to see these guys go out like this, but these are the five guys that hung with it and stayed with basketball and stayed with it until their senior year. I’m very proud of what they’ve accomplished, going 12-14 their senior year and being part of the Washington basketball program.”
The Blue Jays will also lose longtime Assistant Coach Bill Juengel to retirement.
“He was one of my coaches in high school at Union,” Young said. “He worked with us for 10 years and he’s going to be greatly missed for what he’s done for our program with all of our kids over the last 10 years, building them up. He’s going to be truly missed — a wonderful man, a class act and just great for our kids at Washington. Our kids respect him. Our coaching staff respects him. You can’t replace a guy like that.”
