Borgia’s Alex Weber edged teammate Will Warden for medalist honors Thursday at Franklin County Country Club.
Weber bettered Warden on a playoff hole, No. 3, after both tied through nine holes at 42.
In the team standings, Borgia won over Duchesne, 173-200.
“The boys played pretty well today,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “None of them walked off the course happy with how they hit the ball, but they all scrambled pretty well. Alex and Will took advantage of the great day and were able to post a 42.”
Sam Tuepker (43) and Austin Cooper (44) also were counted for the team score. Sam Holtmeyer shot 57 to round out the team.
“Sam Tuepker and Austin Cooper both had one rough hole, but did not end up letting that ruin their round,” Pelster said. “We were happy to welcome Duchesne out to Franklin County on finally a nice day this spring. The course is in perfect condition.”