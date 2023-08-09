The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League nearly got through six of its seven classes Friday at the Washington Town & Country Fair.

Mother Nature put a damper on the festivities near the end of the night, raining out the final three pulls of the Limited Pro Stock class and all six pulls of the Light Limited Super Stock class.

