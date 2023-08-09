The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League nearly got through six of its seven classes Friday at the Washington Town & Country Fair.
Mother Nature put a damper on the festivities near the end of the night, raining out the final three pulls of the Limited Pro Stock class and all six pulls of the Light Limited Super Stock class.
That was after crews had worked against prior rain from Thursday night and Friday morning to prepare the arena for the event, though only one lane was usable.
The storm Friday night prompted the cancellation of Saturday afternoon’s Field Class tractor pull, though Saturday night’s pro pull sanctioned by the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association went on as scheduled.
Event winners for the completed classes included Jay Butson (Pearl City, Illinois) in the Limited Mini Rods, Jim Bracket (Richland) in the 5.0 Pro Stock, Jerald Grimes (Osborn) in the Light Pro Stock, Bryan Haug (Centralia, Kansas) in the Lightweight Super Stock and Jason Wayman (Novinger) in the Limited Pro Diesel Trucks.
Gage Schottel (Savannah) was leading the Limited Pro Stock class through the first 12 of 15 pulls before the rain out.
Haug’s Lightweight Super Stock pull on “Big Temptation” of 349.43 feet was the top pull of the night in any class.
Rounding out the top placers in that class were Elmer Haug of Centralia, Kansas, (336.64) Todd Maedge of Marine, Illinois, (328.14) and Brian Schramek of Williamsburg (320.56).
In the Limited Mini Rods Class, Butson moved the sled 330.01 feet with “American Ethanol.”
Others placing in the top five of the Mini Rod class included Dominic Pecka of Union (311.92), Zach Jasper of Washington (309.79), Austin Jasper of Washington (305.51) and Butson on a second entry (287.2).
Brackett and his tractor, “Hillbilly Xpress” moved the sled 327.29 feet. Jacob Hellebusch of Marthasville had the only other successful pull in the class, going 319.95.
Grimes and “Just Another Buck” pulled the sled 313.45 feet in the Light Pro Stock class. Luke Ross of Kahoka place second at 303.96.
Wayman and his truck, “Megatron,” traveled 283.55 feet with the sled in the Limited Pro Diesel Trucks class.
Rounding out the top five in the class were Dalen Bell of Tuscumbia (280.69), Skyler Leeper of California (276.94), Ryan Stahl of Clearmont (275.41) and Craig McElfresh of Rushville (272.54).
Schottel and “Ole Black Magic” reached 312.72 feet in the Limited Pro Stock class.
Following him in the top five at the time of the rain out were Mike Bousema of Worthington (310.36), Makinzie Trinklein of Jefferson City (308.83), Logan Stumph of Columbia, Illinois, (308.82) and Brad Begeman of Mendon, Illinois (307.91).
Pullers who did not get to hook onto the sled in the class included Jarrod Wrothman (Montgomery City), Doug Ruth (no hometown listed) and Adrian Cox (Trenton).
The six pullers in the Light Limited Super Stock class, which was rained out entirely, were Ben Klott (Bowling Green), Carey Franks (Centertown), Josie Otto (Iberia), Cole Robinson (Lucerne), Wyatt Robinson (Lucerne) and Andy Culwell (Meta).
