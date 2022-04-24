There will be no Russell C. Nix Relays at Washington High School this year.
The event, set for Wednesday afternoon, was called off due to ongoing storms in the area.
Washington Activities Director Bill Deckelman said due to the amount of other track events scheduled in the remaining weeks of the season, it would not be possible to reschedule the event.
The Nix Relays are scheduled to return April 19, 2023.
Other varsity events impacted by the rain include:
• A baseball game between Washington and Francis Howell North, originally scheduled to be played Wednesday at Howell North, was moved up a day and converted into a Tuesday doubleheader at Dutzow Ball Park.
• A Four Rivers Conference boys golf dual between Pacific and Hermann at Loutre Shore Country Club was canceled Wednesday.
• Another FRC golf dual between Union and Sullivan at Sullivan Golf Club was canceled Wednesday.
• Borgia’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association baseball game against Lutheran St. Charles Thursday was washed out due to wet grounds.