Persistent winter weather has altered the area’s high school sports schedule once again.
Snow, freezing rain and sleet, plus the threat of worse weather, caused schools to close and athletic events to be postponed. Below is a listing of what we’ve gathered.
As of deadline, decisions hadn’t been reached on all of Friday’s scheduled events.
• St. Clair’s girls wrestling tournament set for Friday now will be held Saturday. The boys division of that event also runs Saturday.
• Washington’s girls basketball Wednesday road trip to Hermann was delayed due to the weather.
• Washington’s Wednesday wrestling tri-meet at Ft. Zumwalt North was called off. Wentzville Liberty was slated to be the third school there.
• St. Clair’s home girls basketball game Wednesday against Steelville was called off.
• The Owensville Boys Basketball Tournament final two games, originally scheduled for Jan. 11, have been delayed again. They were supposed to be played Wednesday, but were called off again. Now, St. Clair will play Salem for third place Saturday, Feb. 8, at 4:30 p.m. Linn and Steelville will play for the title at 6 p.m.
• Union’s boys basketball game at Elsberry Wednesday was halted.
• The Four Rivers Conference girls basketball contest between New Haven and Union was called off Thursday afternoon. It will be rescheduled in Union at a later date.
• St. Clair girls basketball’s game Thursday at Jefferson City was postponed.
• Crosspoint Christian School was scheduled to play Thursday in a girls-boys doubleheader at Liberty Christian School in Wright City. That has been reset for Monday, Jan. 27.
• Washington’s girls swimming meet at Affton was called off. It was a tri-meet with McCluer also scheduled to attend.
On the other side of the ledger, some of the earlier postponed games have been reset.
The last three games from the Washington Boys Basketball Tournament are now set to be played Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Sullivan and St. Charles will play for the consolation at 4 p.m. That will be followed by the third-place game between Washington and St. Dominic at 5:30 p.m. and the title game between St. Francis Borgia Regional and Francis Howell Central at 7 p.m.
This is the second time the Washington Tournament games have been reset. They were postponed both last Friday and this Monday.
St. Clair’s home basketball doubleheader with Hermann has been rescheduled for two days. The boys will play Monday, Feb. 3, in St. Clair with the JV game starting at 5:30 p.m. The girls game will take place Tuesday, Feb. 4, as a varsity-only event starting at 6 p.m.
The Union Girls Basketball Tournament still has two games remaining. At least one has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15. That’s the championship game between Webster Groves and Sullivan. A time has not been given yet.
The St. James Boys Basketball Tournament is being played this week and has been modified. The second round now will take place Friday. In consolation semifinals, Licking plays Fatima at 4 p.m. and Salem takes on Rolla at 5:30 p.m. The championship semifinals are Blair Oaks versus Waynesville at 7 p.m. and Sullivan against St. James at 8:30 p.m.
The tournament will conclude Saturday with the seventh-place game starting the action at 2 p.m.