Playing a rare night game ended up costing the Union baseball Wildcats Monday.
Union (14-8) led Vianney (26-5) after four innings at Wildcat Ballpark, 3-2, when lightning forced the game to be suspended. It was not resumed.
“I am extremely pleased with how we came out ready to play,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We had some quality at-bats and just seemed confident in the box overall. Will Mentz had his best outing of the year through four innings. Vianney is a quality program, and it is nice to see our players compete at a high level.”
Union did get the JV game, which was played first, completed with an 8-2 win.
In the varsity game, Vianney scored a run in the top of the second, but Union got a two-run home run by Gavin Mabe in the bottom of the inning.
Each team scored another run in the third.
Both squads had five hits and one error at the suspension.
Mentz was on the hill for Union and he had allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over four innings. Mentz struck out five.
Conner Borgmann had two hits, including a double.
Cooper Bailey and Mentz singled.
Bailey, Borgmann and Mabe scored Union’s runs. Mabe drove in two while Mentz had one RBI.
Union plays at North County Friday at 4:30 p.m. to end the regular season. The Wildcats will host two of the four first-round games for the Class 5 District 5 Tournament next Wednesday.
That tournament will be seeded Friday morning.
