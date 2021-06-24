After going 2-1 in pool play, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team was looking forward to the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational Tournament quarterfinals.
However, Mother Nature had other ideas. Storms ripped through Terre Haute, Indiana, and that led to Washington’s involvement in the event ending.
The rain, which hit overnight Friday and into Saturday, washed out the final pool games, as well as the start of bracket play.
At that point, Washington Post 218 was left with a difficult decision.
“The tournament directors did everything they could and included us in all decisions, but with more uncertain weather overnight on Saturday, in good conscience, we couldn’t keep our players and parents in a hotel another night with the information we had at the time,” Post 218 Manger Kent Getsee said.
With that, Post 218 came home.
Getsee said organizers were trying to get the bracket play completed Sunday. Five teams were able to stay for bracket play.
Terre Haute’s Wayne Newton Post 346 earned the top seed. That team went 3-0 with 11 runs allowed.
Danville, Illinois, was the second seed. Post 218 defeated Washington in the final pool game Friday, 7-6. Danville was 2-0 in tournament play with seven runs allowed.
Neither Stevensville, Michigan (2-0), nor Washington (2-1), which would have been next, stayed.
That gave Lafayette, Indiana, the third seed with Alton, Illinois, fourth. Both were 1-1 in pool play and both had allowed eight runs.
Crawfordsville, Indiana, which went 1-1 with 20 runs allowed, was fifth.
The weather held off long enough for the abbreviated playoffs to take place.
Alton Post 126 defeated Lafayette Post 11 in the first game, 12-8. Danville Post 210 then beat Crawfordsville Post 72, 3-2.
Terre Haute Post 346 whipped Alton Post 126, 17-2.
In the championship, Terre Haute defeated Danville, 8-4.