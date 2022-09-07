Five minutes.
That’s all it took for the Waynesville boys soccer Tigers to score twice and defeat the Union Wildcats Thursday in Pulaski County, 2-0.
“It was a good game, but we had a bad five minutes,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Waynesville ended up capitalizing and put in a couple of nice goals.”
Fennessey said there were many positives in the season opener for the Wildcats.
“Will Herbst had a nice game,” Fennessey said. “In the first half, especially, he did a good job of getting to the endline and getting crosses.”
Those passes went to Owen Gildehaus and Ethan Sulschi, who generated scoring chances.
“Owen is a freshman who started and he had a nice chance to score,” Fennessey said. “Ethan also had nice chances.”
Fennessey said others stepped up.
“Avery Young played a lot of minutes at center midfield,” Fennessey said. “Anthony Steel came off the bench and gave us some good play.”
The two goals came quickly. The first was a quick crossing pass.
“We let their best player get into the box and he made a nice move to the front post,” Fennessey said. “He was able to get a flick on the cross and score.”
The second goal came on a big play by one of the Waynesville midfielders.
“He made a good run up the middle, got around three defenders and shot,” Fennessey said. “Cooper (Bailey) didn’t have a chance.”
Union returned home Friday night to host Northwest in a game postponed from Tuesday.
“We’re still trying to figure everything out,” Fennessey said. “We’re playing as a team and moving forward. There’s still a lot of learning to do.”
Northwest
Union fell Friday at home to Northwest, 6-0. The Lions scored three goals in each half. Trey Finder scored a hat trick while Stephen Pryk had two goals. Luke Licare added one goal and two assists.
Bailey made 15 saves in goal for the Wildcats.
