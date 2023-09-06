Union’s boys soccer Wildcats scored their first goal of the season Thursday.
The first win will have to wait a bit longer.
Waynesville defeated the soccer Wildcats (0-2) at Stierberger Stadium, 6-1.
“Waynesville had a very good team that had some individuals with good skill,” Union Head Coach Brady Weinhold said. “We are still are trying to knock off that early season rust and need to get a little more organized as a whole on the field, but our offensive third drastically improved from Game 1 to Game 2.”
Ethan Sulschi scored Union’s goal with Trevor Starling earning the assist.
“Trevor Starling played a nice ball across to Ethan Sulschi for our first goal of the season,” Weinhold said. “Hopefully we can built on that next week as we play some tough competition in the Pacific Tournament.”
