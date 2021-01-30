Holding on in a lengthy fourth quarter, the Waynesville Tigers will be playing for the consolation title at the Union Tournament.
Waynesville (6-6), the sixth seed, held off Union (7-10) in Thursday’s consolation semifinals, 57-50.
“I was real proud of our kids,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “I thought we competed.”
While Waynesville will play Lutheran South (7-8) in Saturday’s consolation final at 4 p.m., Union will take on Warrenton (1-10) for seventh place at 2:30 p.m.
“If we compete like we did today, we’ll be OK,” Simmons said. “Warrenton hit some shots and played really well. Lutheran South is a good team and Warrenton didn’t back down from them at all. It’s going to be a good game.”
Union went into Thursday’s game shorthanded, missing junior standout Kaden Motley, but made its lineup work in the early stages against the Tigers.
“Overall, I was pleased with our effort,” Simmons said. “We had kids step up tonight and do some things that they’ll need to continue to do down the stretch.”
The Wildcats led 12-8 after one quarter before Waynesville pushed ahead and led at the half, 28-26.
Waynesville went on an eight-point run in the third quarter to take a 40-33 lead into the final eight minutes.
“It was during that time that we got outrebounded and gave up scoring in the paint, which was tough,” Simmons said. “I thought we played hard, but when you’re not scoring, you’ve got to be perfect on the other end. We just made too many mistakes during that time to overcome it.”
While Waynesville led for the final eight minutes, it seemed like 80 minutes of action with numerous fouls, free throws and timeouts.
Putting the pressure on Waynesville to make free throws was Union’s only chance to cut the gap as the Tigers were patient on offense.
Waynesville proceeded to put the game away, making 11 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter.
“You’ve got to give credit to Waynesville,” Simmons said. “They made every free throw and took our strategy and threw it out the window.”
Offensively, Union was paced by Collin Gerdel, who netted 15 points. He was the only Union player to reach the free-throw line, going 3-4 from the stripe.
Matthew Seely netted 13 points, hitting three of Union’s five three-point baskets.
Tanner Hall and Nkosi Hanley scored eight points apiece.
Mason Bailey, Ryan Rapert and Liam Hughes each scored two points.
“We did not rebound the ball very well, which I was disappointed with,” Simmons said. “At times, it looked like Collin was the only one in there battling and nobody helped him out. We played a lot of zone tonight and rebounding out of a zone is a tough deal. We’ve got to be better in pursuing the ball and being tougher.”
For Waynesville, Xay McArthur paced the attack with 19 points, including going 6-6 from the free-throw line.
AJ Martin was next with 14 points and he was 4-6 from the stripe.
Tyrique Brooks was next with eight points.
Keyshawn Smith netted six points, Michael Lewis added four, and Jared Hyatt and Noel Okeke each scored three points.
Waynesville hit three three-point baskets and went 14-20 from the free-throw line.