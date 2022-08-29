Ross Watson netted a hat trick Thursday as the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons opened the season with a 6-0 road win over the Missouri Baptist JV team.
Watson is a freshman forward from Braidhurst, Motherwell, Scotland.
Jay Yule (Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland), Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain) and Mitchell Foley (Calderglen, East Kilbride, Scotland) added single goals in the rout.
Yule is a transfer from Niagara Community College, where he netted 20 goals last season.
Additional details were not available at deadline Friday morning.
The Falcons are back in action Saturday, hosting Lincoln Trail as part of a doubleheader with the women’s teams. The men’s game starts at 2 p.m. and will be followed by the women.
