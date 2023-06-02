Everyone wants to leave a mark, but one Washington senior made hers a Kroeter.
Everyone wants to leave a mark, but one Washington senior made hers a Kroeter.
Ella Kroeter vaulted her way to a big impact at the MSHSAA Class 4 state championships Friday, capturing second place in the Class 4 girls pole vault.
Kroeter successfully cleared the bar at 10-5.5, or 3.19 meters, improving on a personal best.
“It’s my senior year and it feels good to peak a the right time and get a PR at my last meet,” Kroeter said. “I PRed at 10-6 and that was good, but then missed on 10-9 (3.26 meters).”
This was the first state meet appearance for Kroeter.
“For Ella to finish second at state is a great feat,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “Hitting a PR on the biggest stage is always a great way to close out your high school career.”
Kroeter exited the competition in third place, but moved up a spot on the podium due to a disqualification of Cape Girardeau Notre Dame’s Abigail Spooler near the end of the competition for violating regulations on contact with a coach.
“I was supposed to get third, but someone got disqualified,” Kroeter said. “It’s a little shocking, but still feels really good.”
Kroeter’s top mark matched that of Cor Jesu senior Kaylee McMahon. However, McMahon faulted on her first attempts from both 2.6 and 3.12 meters, allowing Kroeter to move ahead via tiebreaker criteria.
Kroeter did not skip any heights and was the only vaulter to successfully clear each of the first six heights (2.6, 2.75, 2.9, 3.05, 3.12 and 3.19 meters) without a fault.
“My second attempt at 10-9, it got super windy,” she said. “I didn’t jump, but still got another attempt. It was still windy and I was running out of time, but other than that (the conditions) were really good.”
Unlike many competitions at the state meet, which can be over in a flash, the pole vault often takes more than a couple hours to reach the final stages.
There is a lot of waiting between jumps, particularly with a field of 16 state-qualifying vaulters.
“(It’s) nerve-racking,” Kroeter said. “I just sit and don’t really warm up or anything, so that makes me a little more nervous watching everybody else.”
Festus senior Ella Shy took home the state championship. Shy skipped the first two heights and experienced her first fault at 3.19 meters.
The champion then cleared 3.26 on the first try and 3.33 on the second attempt before three unsuccessful tries at 3.4.
In addition to Shy and McMahon, Kroeter was joined on the medal stand by Pleasant Hill senior Makyna Fauts, Helias senior Schyler Phillips, Carl Junction junior Acadia Badgley, Harrisonville junior Brooklyn Rhoney and Cape Girardeau Notre Dame senior Katelyn Turner.
“Thank you to Coach Olszowka for putting up with me since middle school,” Kroeter said.
Kroeter earned eight of the Lady Jays 18 team points. Washington tied for 14th place in the Class 4 girls team standings.
