From homecoming king to king of the Gateway Athletic Conference Central.
Washington senior Trevor Buhr, who was crowned the former after the team’s 76-7 homecoming victory over Wentzville Liberty Sept. 23, was also crowned the GAC Central’s player of the year in a postseason vote of the division’s coaches.
Holt’s Ethan Place was honored as the division’s coach of the year.
Buhr, a starter as an offensive tackle and defensive end, has signed to play NCAA Division I college football at Iowa State next year.
He was named to the first-team all-conference at both positions.
Buhr led the Blue Jays with 69 tackles on the season. He racked up 10 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four pass deflections and one interception.
Only senior Mark Hensley had more sacks on the team. Hensley ended with 67 tackles, 16 sacks, 24 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and five pass deflections.
Hensley, signed to Northern Illinois for football, was also a first-team all-conference honoree on the defensive line. He was a second-team selection on the offensive line.
Junior running back Landon Boston and junior tight end Ryan Jostes were both first-team selections for the Blue Jays on offense.
Boston ran for 1,522 yards and 20 touchdowns. He caught five passes for 48 yards and one touchdown.
Jostes made four catches for 37 yards.
Senior Devon Deckelman was named the first-team kicker and a second-team running back. He was 2-3 on field goal attempts and 45-49 on extra points for the year. He ran for 689 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, adding five catches for 177 yards and two scores through the air.
Senior Dylan Borgmann made the second-team offensive line for Washington.
The Blue Jays had two players named to the defensive second team, senior linebacker Evan Gaither and junior defensive back Casey Olszowka.
Gaither racked up 45 tackles, four for a loss, with one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection and one interception.
Olszowka contributed 24 tackles, four for a loss, with two pass deflections.
First-team offensive selections, grouped by school, also included:
• Ft. Zumwalt North — DJ Jones, Brayden Miller, Austin Bauer and Connor O’Neal.
• Ft. Zumwalt South — Donn Lewis.
• Holt — Owen Merrell, Ty Williams and Quinn Brown.
• Wentzville Liberty — Marquis Williams.
First-team defensive players from the other schools were as follows:
• Ft. Zumwalt East — Ty Rudd and Isaac Ragan.
• Ft. Zumwalt North — P.J. Henderson and Carter Madere.
• Holt — Richard Meyer, Michael Burke, Kaden Moore, Caden Duke and Jack Byrne.
• Wentzville Liberty — Matt Craig.
North Point’s Hoyt Gregory was named the first-team punter.
Second-team offensive picks included:
• Ft. Zumwalt North — Andy Guthery and Alex Goeke.
• Ft. Zumwalt South — Carter Cox, Chase Bensing and Amir Purdy.
• Holt — Conrad King and Nate Davis.
• North Point — Trey Trennepohl and Carter Briddell.
Rounding out the second-team defense were:
• Ft. Zumwalt North — Austin Bauer, Andy Guthery, Shane Pruitt, Brayden Miller and Chaun Robinson.
• Ft. Zumwalt South — Landon Johnson, Josh Atherton, Jacksen Tankersley, Amir Purdy.
• Holt — Owen Vanschagen and Mason Burke.
• North Point — Joel Massey.
Ft. Zumwalt South’s Tankersley was named the second-team kicker. Ft. Zumwalt North’s Miller and Holt’s Ayden Sullivan split the second-team punter honor.