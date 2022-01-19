On the Francis Howell North boys were able to take a win away from the Washington wrestling team Thursday.
Wrestling at home, the Blue Jays hosted both the boys and girls teams from Francis Howell North and Ft. Zumwalt East in a conference showdown.
The Lady Jays swept the competition, winning 54-6 over Howell North and 60-0 against Zumwalt East. The boys split, dominating Zumwalt East, 84-0, but falling to Howell North, 42-36.
There were just four contested matches between the two girls duals.
Ava Griffey (115 pounds) pinned Zumwalt East’s Sarah Emmendorfer (0:37), Kendra Bliss (125) topped Howell North’s ArieYauna Fullenwinder (0:47), Annelise Obermark (135) pinned Zumwalt East’s Stephanie Gonzalez (1:23) and Kristin Sprung (159) covered Zumwalt East’s Madison McQueen (5:01).
Washington’s winners by forfeit included Lindsey Mueller (100) twice, Nina Zimmermann (105) twice, Griffey once, Bliss (120) once, Lindsay Sprung (125) once, Stella Secor (130) twice, Obermark once, Brianna James (141) twice, Maggie Ortmann (149) twice) and Kristin Sprung once.
Howell North scored one win by forfeit at 110 pounds with Isabella Apple.
Six of the Washington boys won both of their matches on the night — Parker Kelpe (106), Couper Deckard (113), Brendin Voss (160), Ryan Mueller (170), Mac Ruoff (220) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285).
Parker Kelpe pinned Zumwalt East’s Max Copes (0:57) and won by forfeit against Howell North.
Deckard pinned Zumwalt East’s Kevin House (1:06) and won his other match by forfeit.
Voss pinned Howell North’s Collin Conley (3:20) and was unopposed in the other dual.
Holtmeyer pinned Howell North’s Logan Currie (0:44) and won by forfeit against Zumwalt East.
Mueller and Ruoff both won by forfeit twice.
Will Kelpe (120) took a forfeit win against Zumwalt East and dropped a 7-5 decision to Howell North’s Wyatt Hines.
Devon Deckelman (126) was unopposed by Zumwalt East and lost a 10-3 decision to Howell North’s Wyatt Nicholson.
Tristan Koehmstedt (132) earned another forfeit win against Zumwalt East and fell to Howell North’s Mason Apple by pin (1:25).
Graham Burge (138) took an uncontested win over Zumwalt East, but was pinned by Howell North’s DJ Dillon (0:53).
Hayden Thieman (145) pinned Zumwalt East’s Kaiden Brooks (3:11), but was pinned by Howell North’s Chad Blanke (3:38).
Casey Olszowka (152) won by forfeit over Zumwalt East, but was pinned by Howell North’s Dominic White (4:48).
Owen Burge (182) took a forfeit win against Zumwalt East and was pinned by Howell North’s Aaron Lashley (0:54).
Tanner Schwoeppe (195) pinned Zumwalt East’s (0:56) and was pinned by Howell North’s Jaiden Frey (5:36).
Washington wrestles this weekend at Rockwood Summit with the Lady Jays competing in the Sherri Lance Invitational Friday, starting at 4 p.m., and the boys at the 141 Rumble Saturday at 9 a.m.