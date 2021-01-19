Four for four.
The Washington wrestling program claimed four conference duals victories Wednesday, two boys duals and two girls duals, in a tri-meet with GAC Central rivals Francis Howell North and Ft. Zumwalt East. Howell North hosted the meet.
Washington’s boys defeated Zumwalt East, 54-9, and Howell North, 42-34. The Lady Jays won both duals by the same score, 72-0.
Girls
“It was a great night for us,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “To pick up two perfect duals and max out our potential points was a great experience for the girls. We made some weight changes that we think will make us as a tough team to beat even tougher, so we are excited to see how that impacts the rest of the season. We are blessed to have 13 of the hardest working girls around who come together and love to work hard and win matches and that is a great thing.”
The event marked a milestone for senior Mia Reed (107 pounds), who won her 100th and 101st career matches in the event, both by forfeit.
“That is a huge milestone for her in this program and in the state of Missouri,” Ohm said. “The current records on the MSHSAA website may not be completely up to date, but if you go by what they have listed right now, Mia would have the most wins for her career in the history of girls wrestling in Missouri and Allison (Meyer) would be No. 2. It’s incredible for Mia, who is now six matches away from cracking our top 10 in career wins with not just the girls team, but the boys and girls team combined.”
Meyer has a 23-0 record on the season.
Against Howell North, Kendra Bliss (122), McKenna Deckelman (127) and Lindsay Sprung (132) each won by pin while Julia Donnelly (102), Reed, Nina Zimmermann (112), Meyer (117), Annelise Obermark (137), Shelby Whitacre (151), Loren Thurmon (159), Kaylie Rieger (174) and Paytin Welsh (235) each won by forfeit.
Bliss pinned Reese Dannegger in 29 seconds.
Deckelman defeated Lily Steigerwald in 3:10. Steigerwald was the GAC Tournament champion Friday.
“McKenna got a second chance with a quick turn around that you don’t get often and that was great,” Ohm said. “She lost last weekend in the conference finals to the Howell North girl and then she got to run it back last night, and she looked great and picked up the fall over a very tough conference champ.”
Sprung finished her match with Peyton Stutsman in 31 seconds.
While also shutting out the Lady Lions, Obermark pinned Stephanie Gonzalez (0:36), Whitacre pinned Sierra Wunderlich (0:24), Thurmon pinned Malea Englert (0:32), and Rieger pinned Briannea Zentino (0:33).
All other Lady Jays won by forfeit.
Boys
Blue Jays winning a match in both duals included Couper Deckard (106), Casey Olszowka (138), Timmy Boehlein (145), Dylan Pape (170), Joey Avitia (195/220) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285).
“Any time you can win two duals in one night, it’s not that bad of a night,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We are starting to really show improvement. At one point in the year, we lost six straight duals. Since that point, we have gone 10-4. So, as long as we keep improving, we will be fine.”
Deckard pinned Ft. Zumwalt East’s Blake Mulligan and was unopposed against Howell North.
Olszowka pinned both Zumwalt East’s Austin Dickey (2:23) and Howell North’s Dominic White (1:46).
“Casey was dominant in both his matches, improving to 19-5,” Ohm said. “Not just for a freshman, but for anyone, Casey is becoming very tough on top, which creates problems for anyone. If he can continue to do the things he is doing right and keep improving, he will be a problem for anyone in our district.”
Boehlein pinned Zumwalt East’s Cole Doskal (0:32) and won once by forfeit.
“Timmy was a great leader again, picking up the fast fall and leading his team,” Ohm said.
Pape pinned Howell North’s Logan Johnson (3:15) and won his other match by forfeit.
Avitia pinned Zumwalt East’s Tanner Gentile in a 195-pound match and won by forfeit at 220 against Howell North.
Holtmeyer won both matches by forfeit.
Garrett Poole (132) went 1-1 with the win by pin against Zumwalt East’s Patrick Ems (3:19).
Reese Pellin (160) posted a 1-1 record with a win by pin over Zumwalt East’s Tristian Morrow (0:55).
Brendin Voss (152) and Tanner Schwoeppe (182/195) went 1-1, each gaining a win by forfeit.
Devon Deckelman (126, 0-2) and Keith Althen (182, 0-1) also competed for Washington.
Both the Washington boys and girls will be competing at Rockwood Summit this weekend in two separate tournaments.
The Lady Jays will be at the Sherri Lance Invitational Friday, starting at 3:30 p.m.
The boys will be competing in the 141 Rumble Saturday with a 9 a.m. start.