If the competition was to determine which Washington wrestling squad could put up a more lopsided score Thursday, the boys won by a hair.
Hosting a coed dual against Festus, the Washington boys won, 63-16, while the Washington girls took a 60-17 victory.
“The boys wrestled a good dual for us,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We still have lot to improve on, but to be 13-6 right now in duals, wrestling some tough competition — we can be proud of that. We are really focused on these last two duals with not looking past them and staying in the moment and addressing districts when its time to do so.”
The Lady Jays finish the dual meet portion of their season with an 11-1 record.
“It was a great dual season except for one off night that cost us a conference championship, but it was a learning experience and we have used it to help us prepare,” Ohm said.
Boys
The Blue Jays started with three forfeit wins from Parker Kelpe (106 pounds), Couper Deckard (113) and Will Kelpe (120) to build an 18-0 lead.
Devon Deckelman (126) then added three points with a 6-2 decision win over Austin Neff.
Tristen Koehmstedt (132) picked up a pin against Nick Pruett in 3:56 to push the Washington lead to 27-0.
Festus got on the board with six points after Blake Sexton (138) pinned Jackson Thornton (1:27).
The Tigers got a second consecutive victory as Dylan Johnson (145) scored four points with a 9-1 major decision against Brady Morgan.
Casey Olszowka’s forfeit victory at 152 pounds made the score 33-10 Washington.
Festus got its final win of the boys dual at 160 pounds as Peyton Shaver pinned Brendin Voss in 5:10.
Ryan Mueller (170) and Owen Burge (182) recorded back-to-back Blue Jay pins as Mueller topped Ryan Stafford (5:01) and Burge defeated Blake Naumann (0:27).
The dual ended the same way it started, with three consecutive forfeit wins as Joey Avitia (195), Tanner Schwoeppe (220) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285) were each unopposed.
Girls
Festus only had wrestlers at four weight classes on the girls side.
As a result, Washington picked up 54 points from forfeits.
Julia Donnelly (110), Kendra Bliss (120), Lindsay Sprung (130), Annelise Obermark (135), Brianna James (14), Maggie Ortmann (149), Kristin Sprung (159), Shelby Whitacre (174) and Paytin Welsh (194) were all unopposed.
Nina Zimmermann (105) accounted for Washington’s other six points, pinning Sarah Gazaway in 3:07.
LeeAnn Dobbs (100) and Kristen Klein (115) each scored wins by pin for the Lady Tigers. Dobbs defeated Lindsey Mueller (1:48) and Klein pinned Ava Griffey (1:49).
Festus gained a final five points from Lauren Mills (125), who earned an 18-2 technical fall against Stella Secor.
The Lady Jays finish up the regular season Saturday at the Seckman Tournament at 9:30 a.m.
The postseason for girls wrestling begins Feb. 4.
Washington’s boys have the weekend off and will conclude the regular season Wednesday at home against Pacific in a 5 p.m. dual meet. The boys wrestling postseason starts Feb. 11.