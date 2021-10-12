It was the day where St. Francis Borgia honored its six girls golf seniors.
But the Washington Lady Jays stole the show, defeating Borgia and St. James Thursday at Franklin County Country Club.
Paced by meet medalist Molly Buschmann and runner-up Isabella Fitzgerald, the Lady Jays shot 198 on the front nine to beat Borgia (214) and St. James (232).
“It’s nice to see a couple of golfers who struggled turn it around,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Molly led us with a 45, and Isabella shot 49. That was good to see heading into the district tournament.”
Those two were the only ones to break 50 on the day.
Borgia’s top golfer, Maura Struckhoff, checked in at 50, and St. James’ Navy Setzer was next at 51.
“It was nice to see the seniors have a chance to finish out their great careers at home,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “They led us to a great season. We went 9-3 in dual meets. We’re looking forward to the district tournament.”
All three schools will play in their respective district meets Monday to start postseason play.
The remainder of Washington’s golfers ended in the 50s. Kyla Engemann shot 52, and Ella Martin checked in at 53. Aimee Hanratty carded 58, and Emily Molitor closed at 59.
For Borgia, Amelia Bogler was second with a round of 53. Jenna Van Booven shot 55, Bree Nieder ended at 56, Malyse Lebish closed at 65, and Alana Piontek checked in at 69.
St. James had four golfers with Ally Hartley placing second at 53. Gracie Satterfield shot 62, and Audrey Cahill ended at 66.