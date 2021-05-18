History repeated itself Wednesday.
For the second time in just under two weeks, the Washington soccer Lady Jays defeated St. Francis Borgia Regional, 4-0.
Washington improved to 11-11, and Borgia dropped to 6-14.
“I felt like we played a much better second half,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We got settled down a bit. Every sport I coach, when it’s the old Washington-Borgia game, the kids don’t seem to get settled into it until toward the end. I think that’s what happened today. We settled in and made some really nice runs up top, out wide and through the middle. It paid off for us tonight.”
Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino felt her team played better in the opening half.
“It’s always fun to play Washington, and they have a very good team this year,” Severino said. “I thought the first half we played really well defending their attacks. They had the ball in our end quite a bit, and we were able to get the ball out. We had a few attacks of our own, but it was unfortunate that we couldn’t capitalize.”
There were a few differences from the April 29 Washington win in the Blue Cat Cup. The venue this time was Borgia’s field.
Last time, all goals were scored in the second half. This time, Washington had a 1-0 lead at the intermission before turning up the pressure in the second half.
With 10:32 remaining in the first half, Washington junior Brooke Owens made a run to the net and was in the right place to tap home a crossing pass from the right side.
“Brooke has been a spark plug for us lately,” Fischer said. “She gets 10 to 15 minutes per half and gives everything she’s got. We made a good run down the right side and made a good pass. Their goalie just misplayed the ball. Nine times out of 10, kids give up on those. Brooke didn’t give up. It fell to her foot, and she did what we needed her to do. That was a pretty big goal. We started to relax after that.”
That was the only score of the opening half.
The Lady Jays sealed the win with two goals 58 seconds apart in the second half.
With 14:24 to play, Borgia cleared the ball away from its net, but only as far as Washington freshman Avery Lanemann, who blasted a long shot from the right center into the upper left corner of the net.
“To Avery’s credit, she stayed with it and put it in from about 20 yards out,” Fischer said. “That’s just what we needed. It was a team effort.”
While Borgia was still trying to get organized, the Lady Jays made it a double strike, springing senior Bekah Lewis in on goal with a breakaway. She was able to beat Borgia’s goalkeeper, sophomore Madison Lammert, to make it 3-0 with 12:22 to play.
“That’s really what we were looking for all along,” Fischer said. “We connected a little quicker and made the right runs a little faster. It was two pretty good balls by Mia (Lanemann) and the center mids. Bekah’s goal started all the way in the back and worked its way up the side. We got it to the middle. Mia made a great pass to Bekah, and she finished.”
Severino felt the two-goal surge changed the game.
“That small span of time where they scored the two goals was very deflating for our girls,” Severino said. “Kudos to them for taking advantage of the opportunities they had. The Lanemann goal was absolutely phenomenal. She had good placement and good pace on it. It was a really good shot. I’ve got to give her credit for that. It was a good heads-up play by her.”
The Lady Jays added a final goal. A corner kick in the final two minutes found the head of Washington senior defender Emma Vodnansky, and she knocked it into the net to make it 4-0 with 1:45 to play.
“She’s played defense since she’s been a freshman,” Fischer said. “She hasn’t had lot of offensive chances. This year, we’ve used her on corner kicks, and this was her seventh goal. She has a knack for the ball and does a good job of finding the ball off of Mia’s foot and finding the net with it.”
Washington senior goalkeeper Ariel Pettis recorded another shutout victory.
Fischer credited the entire defense, which was changed some from other recent games. Junior Abi Waters saw a different role, and sophomore Maddie Grimes made her first start. Fischer also credited Vodnansky, junior Abby Moore and senior Molly Tinkey.
“Ariel was as stellar as she’s been all year,” Fischer said. “She made a couple of good saves and did everything she’s supposed to do for us.”
Severino said all of Borgia’s healthy players got into the game at some point.
“I think we got everyone into the game at some point,” Severino said. “We’ve got to get the girls experience. We’ve got to get the younger kids minutes so they feel comfortable in years to come.”
That included having players back into the lineup who have missed large chunks of the season due to injuries.
“It definitely was nice to have almost everyone back,” Severino said. “Getting to have everyone getting experience before the district only will benefit us.”
It was Washington’s last regular season match. The Lady Knights play Friday against Rosati-Kain at Creve Coeur Park. Both are in Class 3 District 8, and that tournament takes place next week at Washington’s Jim Scanlan Stadium.
The Lady Jays are the top seed, and Borgia is seeded second. Although both teams would have to win semifinal games, Washington against Warrenton and Borgia against Hannibal, it’s possible that a third meeting could take place next Wednesday for the district title.
“We’re going to have to come out and play well against Warrenton Monday,” Fischer said. “We don’t know much about Hannibal. Being a town team with Borgia, we’re likely going to be rooting for them and hoping to give it a go for a third round with them.”
Severino knows every match is a challenge.
“We’ve got to get past Hannibal first,” Severino said. “Playing the same team three times in a season is difficult, no matter what side you’re on. As long as we do our job against Hannibal, we’ll be looking forward to another rematch.”