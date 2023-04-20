Washington track athletes claimed event titles in two boys competitions and one girls relay Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Central Invitational.
Thomas Stahl won the boys 300-meter hurdles in 41.88, Clyde Hendrix won the boys javelin with a throw of 53.97 meters and the Lady Jays 3,200-meter relay team took first in 10:17.78.
“We had a very strong showing at Cape,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “These are the trips that you always worry about, 5:30 a.m. bus departure, 2:40 on a bus, hour-and-a-half weather delay, (but) our kids were mentally prepared and mentally strong throughout the day and it shows in the results. As a team we set 15 new personal records, and six new season bests. We are walking into track meets with a team-first mentality and we are fighting for every point.”
Team scores were not reported from the meet.
Stahl also placed second in the 110-meter hurdles (16.87).
Washington’s boys took second in the 1,600-meter relay (3:43.66) and 3,200-meter relay (8:53.96).
The Lady Jays finished second in the 1,600-meter relay (4:21.7).
Abigail Gilliatt was the runner-up in both the girls 200-meter dash (27.44) and 400-meter dash (1:00.43).
“Landon (Boston) and Abi had big drops in the 200 and 400,” Olszowka said. “Their work ethic and attention to detail will put them in a great position as we head into GACs and the state series.”
Isabella Von Behren took second in the girls 800-meter run in 2:32.31 and third in the 400-meter dash (1:01.47).
Julia Donnelly placed second in the girls 3,200-meter run in 12:22.04 and third in the 1,600-meter run (5:37.94).
Maddie Guevara had the second-longest throw in the girls shot put at 10.28 meters and the third-best throw in the javelin at 33.7 meters.
“Maddie and Abby (Meyer) are getting stronger and more confident with every throw, improving their PRs from meet to meet,” Olszowka said.
Washington’s boys took third in the 400-meter relay (45.54) and the Lady Jays placed third in the 800-meter relay (1:51.58).
“The distance crews are hot right now,” Olszowka said. “Both 3,200-meter relays ran season bests. Izzy (Von Behren) had a great day running PRs in the 400 and 800, dropping over 10 seconds total. Julia is getting back to running form, and Leah (Wheeler) continues to improve. Logan (Luttrell) and Steve (Broadbent) had major drops this week and Kellen’s (Schiermeier) 800 is coming down as we get ready for GACs.”
Alyssa Repke ranked third in the girls discus with a throw of 31.26 meters.
Isaac Burr placed third in the boys shot put with a throw of 12.9 meters.
Boston finished third in the boys 200-meter dash in 23.52.
Third in the boys 110-meter hurdles went to Nolan Wieland in 17.55.
Luttrell placed third in the boys 3,200-meter run in 10:40.37 and fourth in the 400-meter dash in 53.04.
Broadbent ran the boys 1,600-meter run in 5:02.79 to place fourth.
Asiyanna McGee took fourth in the girls 200-meter dash in 28.11.
Annelise Obermark ranked fourth in the girls high jump at 4-8. Results for the high jump and pole vault were only reported in feet and inches at this meet.
Abigail Meyer threw the javelin 32.04 meters to finish fourth in the girls competition.
Ella Kroeter cleared 8-6 in the girls pole vault and ranked fourth. She was also fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.24.
Boston ran the 400-meter dash in 53.28 to finish fifth.
Nolan Hendrix had a mark of 42.15 meters to place fifth in the boys javelin.
Clyde Hendrix took fifth in the boys long jump at 6.03 meters.
Dylan Bartlett placed fifth in the boys triple jump at 11.71 meters.
Kaitlyn Frankenberg ended fifth in the girls discus with a throw of 27.62 meters.
Josie Keiser ran to fifth place in the girls 1,600-meter run in 6:04.82.
Wheeler crossed the finish line in 13:30.93 to end fifth in the girls 3,200-meter run.
Washington hosts the Nix Relays Wednesday at 2 p.m.