Behind the pitching of Reagan Kandlbinder, the Washington Post 218 Freshman team rolled past Pacific Post 320 Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 10-0.
Kandlbinder threw a no-hitter against Pacific, allowing one walk and one hit batter and striking out 11 in the win.
“It was a whole team effort,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “Reagan stole the show. He struck out the first 10, and the team took over from there.”
Kopmann said it was a dominant pitching effort.
“It was an amazing feat and one of the best pitching performances I’ve seen,” Kopmann said.
“We just struggled to get the bats rolling against Washington’s pitcher,” Pacific Manager Nathan Bruns said. “Credit to him for pounding the zone and working ahead in the count.”
Washington supported Kandlbinder with six runs in the third, three in the fourth and a final run to end it in the bottom of the fifth.
“Washington’s bats really came alive around in the third inning, and it was us trying to play catch-up then throughout,” Bruns said.
Kandlbinder got help. In the top of the fourth, Luke Gerling hit a liner to left field, but Kaden Patke made a leaping grab to preserve the no-hitter.
Washington managed 12 hits against Pacific pitching, and Post 320 committed two errors.
Offensively, Kandlbinder, Ryan Kassebaum and Jack Dunard each had two hits to lead Post 218. Kassebaum and Dunard doubled.
Patke also hit a double. Drew Eckhoff, Hendrickson, Ethan Holland, Noah Wilson and Lane Mallinckrodt singled.
Eckhoff walked twice. Holland and Wilson each walked once.
Hendrickson was hit by a pitch and contributed a sacrifice fly. Patke put down a sacrifice bunt.
William Hoer, Patke and Wilson stole bases.
Eckhoff, Hoer and Sam Strubberg each scored twice. Hendrickson, Holland, Wilson and Patke scored once.
Hendrickson and Kassebaum drove in two runs apiece. Kandlbinder, Holland, Dunard and Mallinckrodt each had one RBI.
For Pacific, Beau Anderson started and took the loss. Over 2.2 innings, he allowed six runs on six hits, four walks and a hit batter.
“Beau Anderson did a solid job of limiting the damage in the first couple of innings and keeping Washington from putting some big numbers up in the early going,” Bruns said.
Seth Nowlin pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing four runs on six hits. He struck out one.
CJ Bibb was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Joey Mach walked.
Both Washington and Pacific finished the three-team event by beating Eureka Post 177.