Gaining wins in six out of eight sets Thursday, the Lady Jays set themselves up with a first-round bye in the Gateway Match Up bracket.
Washington (4-11-2) earned a pair of sweeps against Incarnate Word (4-7-1), 25-23, 25-23, and Rosati-Kain (7-11-4), 25-23, 25-17.
The Lady Jays also split with Francis Howell (5-7-4), 22-25, 26-24, and Rockwood Summit (7-6-3), 20-25, 25-17.
Statistics were not available at deadline.
The Lady Jays began Saturday’s bracket play at 10 a.m. on Court 4, located in Gym B. Washington will play the winner of an 8 a.m. matchup between Rosati-kain and Lutheran South.