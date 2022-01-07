Washington swept its way into the top bracket of the annual Don Fuhrmann Duals last Wednesday in Hillsboro.
The Blue Jays went 3-0 in their pool, defeating Mehlville, 70-6, Festus, 48-21, and Marion, 36-33.
The 16-team field was divided into four pools with teams advancing to the bracket corresponding to their finish in their pool.
In the semifinals, Washington fell to Poplar Bluff, 46-36, and then lost the third-place match to Mexico, 38-33.
Hillsboro won the event, defeating Poplar Bluff in the championship round, 51-21.
“I thought we wrestled tough at Hillsboro,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “Unfortunately, we had some guys out that would have made a big impact and got us a couple of more wins. I think with where we were at, we should have been wrestling in the finals of that meet. I think as a team we learned that the little things matter, and we have to pay attention and address all the details if we want to accomplish all of our goals.”
Washington’s Devon Deckelman (126 and 132 pounds), Joey Avitia (195) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285) each went a perfect 5-0 in the tournament.
Deckelman, shuttling between two weight classes, won three times at 126 pounds and two at 132. He pinned 132-pounders Nick Pruett (1:29) of Festus and Andre Morrison (0:44) of Marion, Illinois and won an 18-8 major decision over Mehlville’s 126-pound Caleb Gardner. He won twice by forfeit at 126 pounds against Poplar Bluff and Mexico.
Avitia pinned Mehlville’s Zachary Hendrix (0:38) and Festus’ Lane Esch (1:12), earned a 5-3 decision over Marion’s Clayton Tanner and won twice by forfeit.
Holtmeyer pinned four opponents and was unopposed by Festus. He topped Mehlville’s Devon Scott (0:46), Marion’s Garrett Berendson (0:44), Poplar Bluff’s Logan Ringstaff (1:48) and Mexico’s Marcos Matuz (1:06).
Washington’s Couper Deckard (113) started with wins by forfeit in the first two duals. Then his pin in 3:45 of Marion’s Brennan Vogt gave Washington the lead in the last match of that dual, clinching six points for the Blue Jays in a three-point win and sending Washington to the championship bracket.
Deckard pinned Mexico’s Keegan Koons in 0:37, but was himself pinned by Poplar Bluff’s Gatlin Taylor in the semifinal dual.
Will Kelpe (120) finished 4-1 with two wins by forfeit, a 7-0 decision win over Marion’s Tate Miller and a pin in 1:45 of Poplar Bluff’s Caden Hambrick. Kelpe was pinned by Richardo Juarez in the third-place match against Mexico.
Casey Olszowka (152) finished 4-1 with one forfeit victory, pins of Festus’ Kyle Kellogg (1:20) and Poplar Bluff’s Ben Colclasure (5:21) and a 10-5 decision over Mexico’s Cameron Beasley.
Tristen Koehmstedt switched places with Deckelman between the 126- and 132-pound matches, finishing with a 3-2 record. He won twice by forfeit, once in each weight class, and pinned Poplar Bluff’s 132-pounder, Logan Hale, in 38 seconds.
Brendin Voss (160) finished 3-2 in his division with one win by forfeit and pins over Marion’s Luke Belobraydic (1:09) and Mexico’s Peyton Hoover (4:00).
Owen Burge wrestled primarily at 170 pounds, where he was 2-2 with a 44-second pin of Mehlville’s Keshon Scott and a forfeit win against Festus. He moved up to 182 pounds for the final match with Mexico, but was pinned by Morgan Grubb.
Tanner Schwoeppe (220) won twice with three losses. His two victories were forfeit wins over Mehlville and Festus.
Ethan Hey (138) and Hayden Thiemann (145) each won once by forfeit over Mehlville and suffered four losses.
Washington returns to the mats after the new year, hosting North County and Warrenton in a triangular meet Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.