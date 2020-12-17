The Blue Jays just keep rolling along.
Washington (4-2, 1-0) opened GAC Central play and its home schedule Friday without Head Coach Grant Young and two starters, but came out on top at home against Wentzville Liberty (0-2, 0-1), 56-39.
The teams ended the first quarter in a 14-14 tie, but Washington cracked down to only allow four points in the second quarter.
“The boys came to play tonight without Zac Coulter and Brigham Broadbent,” Washington Assistant Coach Adam Meyer said. “The other boys stepped up. . . . There were long possessions and they guarded two really good guards, a good shooter and some good posts.”
Meyer led the team for a second game with Young in quarantine.
The Blue Jays went into halftime with a 24-18 lead and ended the third quarter up 40-28.
Senior guard Jarrett Hamlett carried Washington early with nine of his game-high 19 points in the first period.
Hamlett put through five shots from three-point range.
“Especially when a team plays zone, sometimes you need to shoot them out of it and he tried tonight,” Meyer said. “I think Ryan Hoerstkamp had four or five assists and a lot were to him.”
Washington split the rest of its points across six different players — Todd Bieg (nine points), Jason Sides (eight), Jack Lackman (seven), Hoerstkamp (six), Mark Hensley (five) and Will Gleeson (two).
“We shared the basketball and knew it would have to be a team effort tonight,” Meyer said. “Obviously, Jarrett got hot, but Jason — it was his big night the other night. Different guys have to step up in different games. Tonight it was Hamlett’s turn and he did a heck of a job. It was an awesome night for him. He shot the ball well. I knew he could do it at any time. And the defense of Sides and Lackman on those two guards was outstanding.”
Gabe McCrary led the visiting Eagles with 13 points in the game.
Peyton Vielief was next for Liberty with eight points. Other scorers included Jaden Betton (six), Mike Bobikiewicz (six), Rhett Douglas (three) and David Richard (three).
Washington next plays in another league matchup Friday at Francis Howell North, starting at 6:30 p.m.