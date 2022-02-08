Washington’s defense was able to lock the game down at the end.
By allowing zero points in the final 3:51, the Washington boys basketball Blue Jays (9-11, 2-4) were able to stave off disaster and hang on for a 55-54 Gateway Athletic Conference Central Division victory at home against Ft. Zumwalt East (2-16, 0-6) Tuesday.
After Zumwalt East came back from a double-digit deficit to tie the game midway through the final period, the Blue Jays found a way to gut out the win.
“Luckily, we pulled out the win,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We battled it out, but we can’t put ourselves in that position after having a 16-point lead.”
The Blue Jays controlled the early stages of the game and could not have opened any hotter, starting the game on a 9-0 run.
Washington held a 13-6 lead after one quarter, a 34-23 advantage at halftime and a 54-41 edge after three periods.
In a situation mirroring the loss of a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter Saturday against Union, things went sideways for Washington in the final eight minutes Tuesday, as the team did not score for the first 7:32 of the last period.
“For three quarters, we did a great job offensively,” Young said. “We did a great job causing havoc defensively. But then here comes that fourth quarter. With four weeks left, that’s where we have to buckle down. In two games, we’ve had two big leads, so we’ve shown we’re capable of doing it. Now, we just have to finish it.”
Washington’s woes in the final period allowed Zumwalt East to steadily climb back into the game with a 13-0 run over the first 4:09 of the quarter.
“This is two games in a row that we had a commanding lead and played really well for three quarters, playing at a good pace, find our teammates, moving the ball, and then in the last minutes of the game just not being patient, not taking care of the ball and not valuing the ball,” Young said. “That’s something we have to learn, and it shows in the last two games that easily could have been two losses.”
However, both defenses stiffened up even more with the score tied and under four minutes remaining Tuesday as they refused to give up a go-ahead basket from the floor. Instead, with 27 seconds left, the Lions finally sent Washington junior Mark Hensley to the free throw line on a shooting foul and Hensley made good on the back end of the opportunity.
Ft. Zumwalt East had one final possession in which they were able to fire off three attempts at the basket in the flurry of the closing seconds, but none of the shots fell through as Washington’s one-point lead held up.
Sam Paule led Washington in scoring on the night with 25 points, a career high. He put through five three-point baskets.
Hensley, who scored the game-winning point, ended the night with 17 points.
Chase Merryman netted five points.
Kaner Young and Todd Bobo ended with three points apiece.
Tai’Sean Williams contributed two points.
Caiden Bryant’s 26 points were tops on the Zumwalt East side of the scoresheet.
Other scorers included Donovan West (six points), Brady Davis (five), Kyle Gremaud (four), Jackson Penn (four), Hunter Weber (four), Luke Knoll (three) and Logan Schwerdt (two).
The Blue Jays are currently scheduled to finish out the week Friday at Wentzville Liberty in another GAC Central game at 7 p.m.