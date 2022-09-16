Paced by the top four finishers, the Washington girls golf Lady Jays rolled to the Franklin County Cup championship Monday at Franklin County Country Club.
“We left the course pretty happy today,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “I was extremely proud of all the kids.”
As a team, Washington shot 369. Second place went to host St. Francis Borgia at 420. St. Clair was third at 444. Pacific shot 481 and Union placed fifth at 485.
“I was pleased with the effort,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “We are not used to the fast greens that Franklin County Country Club has and it was a bit of an adjustment. We started off pretty rough but the girls rebounded somewhat to finish with some respectable rounds. We shot similar to what we did last week at Wolf Hollow.”
Washington’s Abby Blackwell captured overall medalist honors with a round of 87.
“As a freshmen Abby is really starting to understand the importance of course management and I felt she did an excellent job of that today,” Fischer said.
Washington’s Molly Buschmann (93), Ella Martin (94) and Isabella Fitzgerald (95) grabbed the next three spots.
“Molly and Isabella are starting to play some good golf after dealing with some injuries early in the season,” Fischer said.
“They are not quite 100 percent yet, but they are working daily to be back to full strength for themselves and teammates. Ella continues to play solid golf for us. She had many great shots throughout her day, and she continues to be pretty good around the greens.”
The only other golfer to break 100 was Borgia’s Natalie Alferman at 99.
Borgia’s Sophie Fletcher was sixth with a final score of 103.
Sicily Humphrey of St. Clair was next at 105.
“Sicily continued to lead the team,” Van Zee said. “She had a solid round and has been having a solid year so far.”
Caitlin got off to a terrible start, but finished much better to have one of her better rounds.”
Lexie Meyer of the Lady Knights placed eighth at 107.
Tying for ninth at 110 were Union’s Skylar Traffas and St. Clair’s Alyssa Taylor.
“Alyssa had a rough back nine, (she started on Hole 9), but had a solid last eight holes including a birdie on Hole 1,” Van Zee said.
Washington’s other golfers were Lily Nieder (134) and Ally Fournier (146).
‘‘Alli and Lily both played well for not having a lot of experience on the course for 18 holes,” Fischer said. “I’m proud of them for how hard they work at it and how well they are able to play on a few holes throughout their round.”
Chloe Wunderlich shot 111 for Borgia. Others were Lydia Renkemeyer (117) and Olivia Wunderlich (128).
St. Clair’s other finishers were Caitlin Parmeley (114) Bonnie Kavanagh (115), Ellie Dingledine (136) and Jaydyn Sherwood (145).
“Bonnie battled all day long, kept a good attitude and ended with one of her better rounds,” Van Zee said.
Pacific’s golfers were Aaliyah Haddox (111), Gillian Bennett (119), Lainie Greer (125), Lauren Jackson (126) and Jenna Pettus (127).
Union’s other golfers were Lilly Koch (119), Jaden Rybak (126), Hallie Sperry (130), Hannah Gillison (140) and Amelia Thompson (142).
“Scorewise, we are struggling a bit,” Union Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said. “With 15 girls I am trying to figure out the exact top five or six. Therefore this was the first tournament of the year for four of my six golfers. It’s a learning process for them all, but I think we will only continue to improve as the season moves forward and hopefully solidify who the top six golfers on my team are.”
“Thank you to Franklin County Country Club and Coach (Michael) Pelster for putting on such a great event for our schools in our area,” Fischer said.