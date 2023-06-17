Securing its first silverware of the season, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team defeated Eureka Post 177 to win the Ballwin BATtles Cancer Tournament Sunday at Ballwin Athletic Association, 6-3.
“The real story, I think, is the pressure our guys continued to put onto them,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Every time we had a runner on, we did something with it. We moved them over, we bunted, we squeezed and that relentless attack just broke them as the day went on. This is the example of when we play as a team, for that common goal we can accomplish great things. Everyone did their part, giving up at-bats, just whatever it took and we’re proud of that as the champions of the Baseball BATtles Cancer Tournament.”
Post 218 (9-0) fresh from a 1-0 win over Alton, Illinois, Post 126 in the semifinals, sent Kannon Hibbs to the mound.
Hibbs, the GAC North player of the year at Warrenton High School, went six innings while allowing one unearned run on one hit, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out five.
“Kannon Hibbs took the bump for us and pitched six strong innings again for us against a very good hitting Eureka team,” Getsee said. “They had put up 27 runs with wood bats in their previous games this tournament, so we knew they could hit the ball. Kannon worked ahead, used a filthy breaking ball and mixed in the fastball to keep them off balance and shut the door on them.”
Eureka (6-2) was the top seed and received a bye Saturday and waited for the weather Sunday before smacking down Terre Haute (Indiana) Post 346 in the semifinals, 10-1.
Post 177 took the lead with a run in the bottom of the second.
Washington came back with two runs in the third and three more in the fourth. Post 218 made it 6-1 in the fifth inning.
Eureka rallied in the bottom of the seventh, but Washington was able to finish it off. Ryan Weidle allowed two unearned runs on two hits and one walk.
“Ryan Weidle came in to close it out, and after a couple of tough luck ground balls and very close double play call, we took the final out to secure the championship,” Getsee said.
At the plate, Sam Paule and Hibbs both had two hits and each doubled.
“Offensively, we had a lot of good things happen,” Getsee said. “Sam Paule and Kannon Hibbs has some big at bats with a couple of big doubles.”
Aden Pecka, Karson Eads, Will Mentz, Anthony Broeker and Noah Hendrickson singled.
Tanner McPherson, Hibbs and Mentz drew walks. Gavin Matchell was hit by a pitch.
Paule and courtesy runner Ryan Weidle both scored twice. McPherson and Mentz scored once.
Paule and Pecka each had two RBIs. Mentz drove in one.
For Eureka, Asher Sink started and went four innings, suffering the loss. He allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Jake Kranawetter pitched two innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit and one walk. He struck out two.
Dakota Joggerst pitched the last inning, allowing tow hits and striking out one.
Tyler Marchi had two hits and Kranawetter had one.
Drew Nenninger walked twice.
Ian Funk and Carter Luft were hit by pitches.
Kranawetter scored twice. Ty Munk crossed the plate once.
Marchi and Patrick Matava each drove in one run.
After hosting De Soto SMCI Tuesday and St. Peters Post 313 Wednesday, Post 218 plays in the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana, Thursday through Sunday.
Post 218 is in Pool C of the 12-team event and faces Crawfordsville (Indiana) Post 72 to open play Thursday at 1:30 p.m. EDT.
Post 218 plays Lancaster (Ohio) Post 11 Friday at 5 p.m. and ends pool play against Danville, Illinois, Saturday at 9 a.m.
There also is a team from Tennessee in the event. Elsberry Post 226 is the only other Missouri team there and it’s in Pool B.
Bracket play starts Saturday at 3 p.m.
