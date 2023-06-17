Securing its first silverware of the season, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team defeated Eureka Post 177 to win the Ballwin BATtles Cancer Tournament Sunday at Ballwin Athletic Association, 6-3.

“The real story, I think, is the pressure our guys continued to put onto them,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Every time we had a runner on, we did something with it. We moved them over, we bunted, we squeezed and that relentless attack just broke them as the day went on. This is the example of when we play as a team, for that common goal we can accomplish great things. Everyone did their part, giving up at-bats, just whatever it took and we’re proud of that as the champions of the Baseball BATtles Cancer Tournament.”

