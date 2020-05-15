Baseball is back.
The sport made its return to Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Friday as Washington held tryouts for its 2020 teams.
The Washington Post 218 baseball staff is running the program in a league organized by Kent Getsee. There is no American Legion baseball in Missouri this year with concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic prompting the state officials to halt the season.
If turnout Friday and Saturday is any indication, players are ready to get back onto the field.
“The numbers for all three teams were better than expected,” Getsee said. “The A team had 26 players tryout for an 18-man roster they’re keeping. The juniors have 16 players with a couple of guys eligible to be double-rostered. That class is light on baseball athletes, so it is above what we expected for sure.”
Those two teams held tryouts Saturday. Friday’s tryouts were preceded by a B-2 flyover, hopefully a good omen for the sport this summer.
“(We had) great numbers and unfortunately we had to cut two players and one other player elected to play with the AA,” Getsee said. “So, to summarize, AAA has 18 players, AA has 16 players and A has 18 players. The future of Post 218 Baseball is bright.”
Tryouts were held as everyone looked to combine the new normal of social distancing with the national pastime.
“Thankfully, Ronsick is a big place, so social distancing was easy to observe,” Getsee said. “We just had to keep reminding the players of it. Most players did not have a full grasp of what a six-foot circle around you should look like, so that was part of the education of the day for all teams.”
Getsee said making sure the players didn’t push too far too fast.
“Overall the guys looked skilled,” Getsee said. “We didn’t let them throw long toss unless they confirmed they were actively throwing, so we kept it to 90-feet in warmup.”
Getsee said it’s possible there will be stricter pitch count limits early in the season as players build up arm strength once again.
Many Legion and club teams have come together to join forces to get games played this season. The COVID-19 League has 40 teams confirmed with others working on joining.
Getsee said Highland, Ill., and Troy, Ill., are looking to get games in this summer, but haven’t confirmed yet. Highland would have three teams (one AAA and two AA teams). Troy has an AAA team.
“We have had some other inquiries, but nothing solid,” Getsee said.
Sources have stated Sullivan might be interested in joining as well.
There have been many on-the-fly adjustments.
“It appears the St. Louis County teams are eyeing the second week in June for start dates, so they can get their guys in shape, and the other teams are playing until that materializes,” Getsee said. “Scheduling is fast and furious at times.”
Washington’s first game, an AAA contest, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, against the Gamers. First pitch is expected to be at 6:30 p.m.
The Washington A team plays Wednesday, May 20, against the Gamers at 6:30 p.m.
The Washington AA Memorial Day Weekend Tournament starts Thursday, May 21, with Washington taking on the Rage at 6 p.m. and Elsberry playing the Prospects at 8:30 p.m.
That event runs through Monday, May 25.
Pool A consists of Washington, the Rage, the Gamers 2 and Pacific.
Pool B consists of the Gamers, Elsberry, Union and the Prospects.
The top two teams in each pool advance to the playoffs.