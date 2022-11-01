The season ended with a bang for the Washington softball Lady Jays.
It just ended a day sooner than they would have liked.
Washington (34-4) put the finishing touches on their second consecutive trip to the state tournament in Springfield Thursday by defeating Warrenton (16-10) in the Class 4 third-place game, 10-0.
“Only two teams per division get to end on a win,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “That was a great opportunity, especially against an opponent we see in the regular season in Warrenton, which is only 35 minutes away from us. It’s tough to get up for the third place game, but I guarantee you (Rockwood) Summit or Hillsboro or some of the other team’s we’ve beaten would be relishing the chance to play in that third-place game.”
Washington scored the first run in the second inning, but did much of the damage during a six-run rally in the third.
“It’s definitely a great thing to have gotten to go back (to the state playoffs) twice in a row,” senior Loren Thurmon said. “I’m going to miss all this, the happiness and my team that’s become a family. We went from crying to angry to definitely now being happy to be third place.”
The Lady Jays wrapped things up on Maddie Guevara’s three-run inside-the-park home run in the top of the fifth.
“Maddie G. came into that championship game still with a lot of fire underneath of her,” Young said. “Getting to have the chance for an inside the park home run, and I was sending her the whole way. One, to get 10 runs so we can get ready and get out of there, but two, because that’s going to be a great memory to tell her kids.”
Junior Lauren Opfer pitched the complete game one-hit shutout for the Lady Jays.
“It was just like any other game,” Opfer said. “That’s how I think about it. I was very thankful for this team behind me. I couldn’t ask for a better team.”
Opfer struck out three batters and walked three, improving to 10-1 on the season.
“She gets overlooked because Taylor Brown is a phenomenal pitcher for us,” Young said. “(Opfer) is a really great lefty for us and is going to be a great lefty in college someplace.”
Washington totaled 10 hits in the game.
Christine Gerling, Emily Bruckerhoff and Grace Molitor all tripled.
Thurmon singled twice. Lacy Monzyk, Taylor Brown, Molitor and Myla Inman added one single apiece.
Guevara and Thurmon each scored twice. Monzyk, Brown, Molitor, Inman and Ella Lause all crossed the plate once.
Guevara ended with three runs batted in.
Bruckerhoff drove in two runs. Monzyk, Brown, Molitor, Inman and Gerling all drove in a run.
Walks were issued to Guevara, Lause and Kelsie Holtmeyer.
Guevara stole two bases. Thurmon and Molitor each stole one.
Makayla Witthaus had Warrenton’s only hit, a double.
Kylie Witthaus piched all five innings. She allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits and three walks with nine strikeouts.
