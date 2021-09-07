The first two games to be played at Lakeview Park this season didn’t go the distance.
Washington (4-2, 2-0) finished both games early, defeating Ft. Zumwalt East (0-1, 0-1) Tuesday, 12-2, and Ft. Zumwalt South (3-3, 1-1), Wednesday, 13-1.
The Lady Jays ended Tuesday’s contest with a three-run rally in the sixth inning.
Wednesday, they finished things even sooner, winning in five innings.
Ft. Zumwalt East
Pitchers Taylor Brown and Grace McGee traded zeros for two innings before Washington got to McGee for five runs in the fifth inning.
Both teams scored twice in the fourth inning, but Brown shut the Lady Lions out the rest of the way.
The Lady Jays tacked on two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to close it out.
Brown finished with 12 strikeouts in six innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits and one walk.
“Kelsie Holtmeyer shut down the running game in the first by throwing out an attempted steal by about eight feet,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “No one tried to run again.”
Although the Washington catcher limited what the few Zumwalt East base runners could do once they got aboard, Washington had success in taking extra bags.
“Our running game continued to steal bases,” King said. “We now have 20 stolen bases in five games. We kept the average up by getting four more steals versus a real good catcher.”
Maddie Guevara, Myla Inman, Grace Molitor and Lacy Monzyk each came away with one steal in the contest.
Washington totaled 14 hits, the biggest being Emily Bruckerhoff’s solo home run to lead off the fourth inning.
Brown had the only other extra-base knock, a double that drove in two runs in the third.
Lexi Lewis, Guevara and Holtmeyer all singled twice.
Christine Gerling, Brown, Inman, Monzyk, Bruckerhoff and Molitor each added a single.
Lewis, Inman and Bruckerhoff each scored twice. The Lady Jays additionally got one run apiece from Gerling, Guevara, Monzyk, Holtmeyer, Molitor and Elizabeth Reed.
Brown and Bruckerhoff led in runs batted in with two apiece. Gerling, Guevara, Monzyk, Holtmeyer and Molitor all drove in one.
Lewis, Inman and Bruckerhoff each reached on a walk.
Gerling made a sacrifice bunt.
Ft. Zumwalt South
Gerling got the call in the circle for this matchup. In four innings, she struck out five, only allowing one unearned run on one hit and two walks.
Lauren Opfer closed out the win with a shutout inning in the fifth, striking out two.
Washington provided ample run support with five runs in the first inning, three in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth.
Bruckerhoff went deep for the second game in a row, smashing a two-run home run to center field in the fourth.
Gerling joined in on the home run hitting with a solo shot out to center field three batters later.
Gerling added a single, a walk and a stolen base, scoring three times and driving in one.
Bruckerhoff additionally walked and stole a base.
Monzyk went 3-3 at the dish with a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Loren Thurmon singled twice and drove in a run.
Guevara doubled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Brown singled, walked, stole a base and scored twice.
Lewis walked twice, stole once and scored twice.
Molitor singled, stole a base and scored.
Holtmeyer drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt on a squeeze play.
Inman scored once.
Washington totaled six stolen bases in the game, bringing the season total to 26.
The team has an impressive stat line to open the season through six games with a team batting average of .327, an average of 7.5 runs per game, 4.3 steals per game, a 2.58 team-earned run average, 6.8 strikeouts per game and a strikeouts-to-walks ratio of 2-to-1.
“We just need to get our defense clicking,” King said. “We are making some spectacular plays and most routine plays. However, we have 13 errors in six games (2.2 errors per game), so we need to improve this situation.”
Washington remains active over the weekend, playing in the Francis Howell Central Tournament Friday and Saturday. The Lady Jays are scheduled to play Incarnate Word Academy and St. Joseph’s Academy Friday and Northwest and Francis Howell Central Saturday.