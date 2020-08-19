Making the best out of the current situation, fans will be treated to a local softball event Friday.
St. Francis Borgia Regional will host Washington in a softball jamboree event Friday starting at 4:30 p.m.
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand said there aren’t a lot of rules.
“We just ask that spectators social distance and wear a mask if not distancing,” Arand said.
MSHSAA approved two-team jamborees earlier this summer during a special meeting. The jamboree can go up to a maximum of eight innings and each half-inning will end after three outs or five runs, whichever occurs first.