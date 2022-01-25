The last four minutes of the first quarter were a flurry of offense for the Blue Jays.
Washington (7-8) stretched ended the opening period on a 13-2 run Tuesday on the way to a 64-40 win on the road at Pacific (4-11).
“We said we had to come in here and have a lot of energy,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “Of course, two years ago, we remember walking in here with a 10-0 record, and lost that game. So, you have to come down here with energy and I thought our kids did that.”
A big part of Washington’s early run was a hot streak from beyond the three-point arc by junior guard Sam Paule, who put through four triples in the opening period.
Washington ended the opening quarter with a 24-9 advantage, adding to the team’s hot shooting by trapping the ball at halfcourt and forcing turnovers.
“(Paule) got off to a really good start,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “He was ready to play tonight. For whatever reason, we just didn’t have it tonight. Washington was much more physical than us. They just beat us up on the glass.”
Paule ended up with six triples in the contest for 18 points.
“It helps having a hot Sam Paule at the three-point line,” Young said. “He was catching and firing in rhythm. He really gave us that confidence all the way around, with the energy that we brought defensively. We were able to run our matchup really effectively.”
Chase Merryman was next for Washington with 11 points and also reached double figures in rebounds.
“He was a beast around the offensive boards, and that’s what we have to have from Chase. We love seeing him man up inside and finish at the basket,” Young said. “That’s huge to keep adding to our identity.”
Other scorers included Todd Bobo (nine points), Mark Hensley (eight), Adyn Kleinheider (five), Alex Zanin (four), Brayden McColloch (three), Travis Bieg (two), Ryan Jostes (two) and Dylan Bartlett (two).
Kleinheider threw down a breakaway dunk in the second quarter and had an opening for a second one at the end of the third quarter, but time expired first.
Pacific was led by Matthew Reincke’s 11 points.
Nick Iliff scored seven points, Quin Blackburn six and Ryan Bruns five.
Connor Lampkin added a three-point basket to finish with three points.
Drex Blackburn, Jack Meyer, Cole Hansmann and Joseph Gebel all finished with two points apiece.
“We weren’t aggressive enough offensively or physical enough defensively,” Bradfisch said. “Those are some things we’ll have to learn from and hopefully bounce back positively.”
Washington finishes out the week at GAC Central foe Ft. Zumwalt North Friday at 7 p.m.
Young said the team hopes to carry over the success they were able to have inside against Pacific’s 6-8 Quin Blackburn when they go up against Ft. Zumwalt North’s 6-10 Connor Turnbull.
Pacific went right back into the action Wednesday, playing on the road at Affton. Both Washington and Pacific are at the Union Tournament next week.