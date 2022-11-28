A four-minute stretch in the third quarter turned the tide.
Union (0-1) scored the first five points of the third quarter to extend a four-point halftime lead, but that sparked an 18-0 run for Washington (1-0).
That flip of the script made the No. 4 seeded Blue Jays 64-52 winners over the No. 5 Wildcats in the opening round of the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament Wednesday.
“We made a lot of silly mistakes in the first half, but for a first game where we have guys getting their first varsity experience – those are things that we can fix during the season,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “The hard work and defensive intensity we had, I was really proud of what we gave on the floor.”
Union has a lot of positives to build on after working in a new starting cast following the graduation of four regular starters from last season’s Four Rivers Conference championship squad.
The Wildcats pulled out to a 15-9 lead after one quarter and continued to hold the advantage headed into halftime, 29-25.
“I thought we competed really hard,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “Outside of a six-minute stretch, I thought we played really good basketball. We just didn’t execute. They had the pace and we looked really slow. From a coach’s standpoint, I’ve go to manage that run better. The other 26 minutes, I thought we played really good basketball and I wish I could have those six minutes back.”
At the end of the third quarter, Washington led by five, 43-38, before winning the fourth quarter by seven to pull away at the end.
A trio of Blue Jays reached double figures. Sam Paule finished with 18 points, Adyn Kleinheider with 17 and Mark Hensley with 16.
Kleinheider and Paule keyed the 18-point run between seven minutes remaining in the third quarter and three minutes remaining in the period.
During that stretch, Kleinheider scored six of his points and Paule scored seven with the latter notching a game-tying three and then a pair of go-ahead free throws on the next possession.
“We came out there and hit some big shots,” Young said. “Kaner (Young) hit some big threes. Adyn got to the basket, got to some gaps and opened up the floor a little bit. Then we made our free throws and that was a big key.”
Hensley was a consistent force on the glass, soaking up rebounds on both ends of the floor. He did most of his scoring in the first half with 11 of his points coming in the second period.
“He’s just such a factor inside,” Grant Young said. “Teams have to double and triple team him just because he knows how to get them on their side, use his body and the right angles to get scores. He played a lot of minutes for us tonight without needing much rest. Coming from football season, he’s in pretty good shape for us.”
Kaner Young finished with eight points for the Blue Jays.
Brayden McColloch scored four points and Dylan Bartlett added one.
Junior Kieran Wors posted 20 points to lead the Wildcats.
Ryan Rapert finished with 18 points.
Ozzie Smith added five points and Gavin Mabe scored four. Will Herbst and Jordan Allen each scored two points.
Trent Bailey scored one point.
“(Our early lead) all started with our defense,” Simmons said. “We were able to get rebounds, get it out and go and play in transition, which has been pretty good. When they’re scoring, we’ve got to come against a set defense. That’s an area we’re not great at right now, but it’s also an area we’re going to get better at.”
Washington advances to play the top-seeded host Knights Friday at 6 p.m. in the championship semifinals.
Union plays the No. 8 seeded Metro in the first of Friday’s four games at 3 p.m.
Other contests from the tournament Friday include Pacific against Owensville in the consolation bracket at 4:30 p.m. and a rematch of last season’s championship game between University City and Ft. Zumwalt North in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m.
The tournament concludes Saturday.