Perfect.
Avery Lanemann’s 23-yard shot with 14:55 to play in the opening half proved to be the game winner last Friday as the Washington soccer Lady Jays (9-10) upset Union (13-2-1) at Scanlan Stadium, 1-0.
“I was proud of our kids,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Four games in four days isn’t easy. We looked pretty sluggish in some parts late in the first half. I thought we fought pretty hard in the second half.”
Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey complimented Washington.
“I think it just speaks to the quality of Washington’s program,” Fennessey said. “They made an adjustment against us and played well. Credit to them for taking advantage of the opportunity. Avery hit a great shot from the top of the box. We gave her too much time to look at that. You can’t give her that much time to look at the goal.”
Lanemann’s shot went between the crossbar and the reach of Union goalkeeper Sydney Ransom, and proved to be the lone marker of the game.
“She hit one the previous night pretty much the same way on a free kick from about 30 yards out,” Fischer said. “She’s got herself dialed in now. She was missing a lot of those earlier in the year. She won the ball and turned on it and hit a rocket. Ransom is a pretty good goalie. To hit one like that was a feat for her.”
The win ended a six-match Union winning streak against the Lady Jays, including a 4-0 Union victory in the Blue Cat Cup third-place game the previous Friday.
“When you beat a good program like Union, it’s something to be proud of,” Fischer said.
After the Blue Cat Cup game, Fischer stated that he didn’t think his team was four goals worse than Union.
He was right.
“They beat us last week,” Fischer said. “Don’t take anything away from them because they wanted to beat us. We felt we could play better. We’ve seen spurts of that with our games this week. We even saw that against Ft. Zumwalt South. It’s coming, but it might not be coming fast enough.”
Washington played a sound defensive game, limiting Union’s chances against goalkeeper Nora Mendoza. She was credited with three saves on the night. And, most of Union’s shots were from distances near the edge, or outside of the box.
“That’s what we’re best at right now,” Fischer said. “We’ve struggled to score all year. We switched some kids around a week and a half ago. They’re starting to round out at those positions pretty well. We added some speed on the outside wings and some speed in the middle. The girls are working hard to beat a pretty good program.”
Fennessey said Union struggled to create offensive chances.
“We didn’t get the ball over the top like we did the last time against these guys,” Fennessey said. “They just had us off our game. It wasn’t our best effort. Washington did a good job of limiting our opportunities. My hat’s off to them.”
Union’s Sydney Ransom stopped eight shots.
Presley Kiser was credited with the assist on Lanemann’s goal.
“Mya Minor and Logan Baeres both caused us problems on the outside,” Fischer said. “I thought our outside backs did a great job of staying with them. It was great to keep a one-goal lead after losing one in the final 20 seconds the previous night (against Ft. Zumwalt North).”
Union’s Maliyah Minor scored three of the goals against Washington in the Blue Cat Cup, but missed Friday night’s game.
It’s possible that the two teams could meet again. Union is the top seed for the upcoming Class 3 District 2 Tournament while Washington is fifth.
If Union can beat No. 8 Jefferson City, and Washington can find a way past fourth-seeded Pacific, the teams would meet again in the semifinals.
“Washington’s a strong team and I know they definitely are capable of winning,” Fennessey said. “Their first-round game could go either way. That just shows the strength of our district.”
Fischer said the win was a good start for playoff preparation.
“They’re going to go back to work this week,” Fischer said. “We’ve got to start to get our playoff minds going. We’re going to use this week like it’s the start of the postseason and try to get better.”
The Lady Jays host St. Francis Borgia Regional Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. before playing Pacific in district action at Scanlan Stadium next Monday at 7 p.m.
Union closes the regular season with a home game against Warrenton Tuesday before hosting Jefferson City to start district play next Monday.