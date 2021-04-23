It’s coming back next week.
The annual Blue Cat Cup, a six-team girls soccer tournament hosted by Washington and Union, will take place starting next Monday.
Union, the defending champion, leads the Red Pool. The Lady ’Cats will be joined by Ladue and Pacific.
Washington is in the Blue Pool along with Eureka and St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Pool games take place Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Monday and Thursday matches take place at Washington’s Scanlan Stadium. Wednesday pool matches are at Union’s Stierberger Stadium.
The final round also takes place in Union Friday.
On the opening night, Union faces Ladue at 5 p.m., and Washington hosts Eureka at 6:45 p.m.
In action Wednesday, Eureka will play Borgia at 5 p.m., and Union meets Pacific at 6:45 p.m.
Thursday’s pool games are Pacific versus Ladue at 5 p.m. and Borgia against Washington at 6:45 p.m.
The final day features three games, starting with the consolation between the two third-place pool teams at 4 p.m.
The third-place game, between pool runners-up, is at 5:45 p.m.
The title contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.