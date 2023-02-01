No team scores were kept Saturday at the Seckman girls wrestling tournament, but Washington’s Lady Jays were represented by three individual winners.
Kendra Bliss won the 125-pound A division, Annelise Obermark took top honors in the 135-pound A division and Stella Secor won the 130-pound B bracket.
“I thought it was a great way to end our regular season for the girls,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We had a few missteps but overall it was a good performance and good judge of where we are at for this point in the season.”
Nina Zimmerman (105 A) and Ava Griffey (120 A) each placed second.
Bri James (140 A-B) and Loren Thurmon (170 A-B) each took third place.
Lindsey Mueller (100 A-B) and CJ Trevino (190 C) both finished fifth.
Kristin Sprung (145 A-B) ranked sixth.
Bliss won all four of her bouts, pinning Ste. Genevieve’s Addison Geiler (0:40), Jackson’s Mollie Metzger (0:34), Edwardsville, Illinois’, Holly Zugmaier (0:24) and Wright City’s Elizabeth Riggs (3:02).
Obermark won by medical forfeit over Jackson’s Kassie Hodges, pinned Park Hills Central’s Addisyn Gasaway (2:31) and won an 11-8 decision against Edwardsville’s Mackenzie Pratt.
“Annelise and Nina both passed the 100 (career) wins mark, so that is quite an accomplishment,” Ohm said. “It is great to have four girls on the roster all with over 100 career wins and even better that two of them will be returning next year.”
Secor pinned Brentwood’s Danyielle Wren (4:47) and Mehlville’s Bella Ordaz (0:46). She finished with a 10-5 win over North Point’s Katharine Tyson in the first overtime.
Zimmermann won each of her first four matches, defeating Wright City’s Samantha Yates (12-0), Edwardsville’s Olivia Coll (3:38), Hallsville’s Candace Calvert (4:56) and Seckman’s Andrea Karagiannis (8-4).
In the finals, St. Charles’ Alyssa King pinned Zimmerman in 1:56.
Griffey won three matches in a row against Seckman’s Emily Palos (3:28), Hancock’s Chloe Bradshaw (1:16) and Ste. Genevieve’s Hollyn Zangaro (14-7).
In the final round, Jackson’s Mallorie Metzger shut out Griffey for a 9-0 major decision.
James went 2-2 in a round-robin bracket, pinning Wright City’s Sara Sehnert (4:42) and Collinsville, Illinois’, Alanni Torres (5:22), but was pinned by Owensville’s McKenzy Echols (3:05) and Rockwood Summit’s Madeline Haynes (1:07).
Thurmon wrestled to a 2-2 record, bookending the tournament with a first-round win over Seckman’s Regan Scoby (1:06) and ending with a win over St. Charles West’s Justin Sebree (0:30). In between, she suffered losses to Wright City’s Caelyn Hanff (1:18) and Belleville East’s Kami Ratcliff (2:34).
Mueller won one of her three matches. After two preliminary losses to Belleville East’s Alexis Bernal (2:00) and Festus’ Mya Hairson (2:24), she pinned McCluer’s Ma’Kila Anderson in 1:27 in the fifth-place match.
Trevino ended on a high note, pinning North Point’s Hadley Shasteen (0:56) in the medal round for fifth place. In preliminary rounds, Trevino was pinned by Wright City’s Magdalen Owens (0:55) and Park Hills Central’s Ella Mitchem (1:24).
Sprung went 2-3 on the tournament. She split her preliminary matches with wins over McCluer’s Demetria Higgins (3-1) and Windsor’s Reese Ronzio (0:31) and losses to Brentwood’s Annsleigh Alexander (3:17) and St. Charles West’s Kaliyah Broner (14-2).
In the fifth-place match, Webster Groves’ Isabel Duvall pinned Sprung in 0:52.
The Lady Jays are next scheduled to compete at Northwest for the Class 2 District 1 Tournament, Feb. 10-11.