The Gateway Athletic Conference Central track titles are heading two separate places this season.
Wenztville Liberty, the host of Fridays’ GAC Central Championship meet, won the girls title with 160 points, while Ft. Zumwalt North scored 147 to take top honors on the boys side.
Washington placed third in both the boys and girls standings. The Lady Jays tallied 123 points, following runner-up Ft. Zumwalt South’s 133.
On the boys side, Washington scored 95 points, trailing the champions from Zumwalt North and Wentzville Liberty (142).
“We are really proud of the way our kids competed at the conference meet,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said.
“Once again, the weather was in no way ideal for a good performances yet we had several (personal records) on the day.
“We are very happy with where the kids are at, and I think with good weather we are ready to make another huge drop,” he continued. “Things are looking good for the district championships at Washington this Saturday. We’re hoping to have another strong showing and move some kids forward in the state series.”
The pole vault was the most successful event of the day for Washington, with Travis Bieg clearing 3.66 meters to take the boys championship and Ella Kroeter clearing 2.58 to lead all the girls in the event.
Washington’s Casey Olszowka also finished second in the boys pole vault, clearing 3.5.
“Those are solid team points that start to add up,” Mike Olszowka said.
Washington had two other event wins Friday as Lexi Lewis won the girls 100 dash in 12.95 and the boys 3,200 relay team of Ethan Bliss, Micah Gargrave, Logan Luttrell and Kellen Schiermeier won in 8:35.09.
“The boys (3,200-meter) relay team is really coming together,” Mike Olszowka said. “We are close to making another time drop going into the district meet. Three of the boys ran their season best at the conference meet. Now we will be shooting for PRs.”
Ingrid Figas and Alyssa Repke both had a pair of runner-up finishes for the Lady Jays.
Figas took second in the girls long jump (4.86) and 100 hurdles (15.75).
“Ingrid has been solid all year,” Mike Olszowka said. “She ran a season best in the 100 hurdles and had a strong day long jumping as well as helping the (400-meter relay) to a spot on the podium.”
Repke placed second in the girls discus (29.34) and shot put (9.91).
“We had a very good day in two-thirds of the throwing events,” Mike Olszowka said. “Isaac (Burr) threw very strong again. He is becoming very consistent. Alyssa is only a freshman but is coming up with some very big throws as we are heading into districts. Our other freshman, Abby (Grafrath) also stepped up, finishing third in the shot put and then adding a third place finish from (Kaitlyn) Frankenberg set us up for 28 points in only two of the throwing events.”
The third throwing event, the javelin, was rained out Friday and took place Monday with Washington’s Clyde Hendrix winning on the boys’ side with a mark of 46.36 meters.
Lewis followed up on her 100 dash win by taking second in the girls 200 with a time of 27.32.
“Lexi is continuing her great season by winning the conference 100-meter dash, helping our (400-meter) relay team to a third-place finish and earning all-conference honors in the 200-meter dash,” Mike Olszowka said.
Other Washington event runners-up included Luke Johnson in the boys long jump (5.7), Burr in the boys shot put (13.04) and Hayden Thiemann in the boys 110-meter high hurdles (15.7).
Among third-place finishers, Frankenberg tossed the discus 29.16 meters and Grafrath posted a mark of 9.68 in the shot put.
Josh Jaycox ran third in the 110 hurdles (16.18), as did Bliss in the boys 800 (2:07.6) and Leah Wheeler in the girls 3,200 (12:57.83).
Wheeler, Isabella Von Behren, Lindsay Sprung and Zoey Ziegler placed third in the girls 3,200 relay in 11:18.41.
Figas, Denise Heggemann, Lewis and Ella Kroeter teamed together to run third in the girls 400 relay in 53.37.
Washington’s fourth-place finishers included the following:
• Avery Johnson in the girls high jump (1.4) and triple jump (9.35).
• Kelsee Crego in the girls 100 hurdles (17.65).
• Crego, Heggemann, Kroeter and Lewis in the girls 800 relay (1:56.72).
• Brennan Deckard, Jacob Neely, Donovan McDaniel and Thiemann in the boys 800 relay (1:38.73).
• Von Behren in the girls 1,600 (5:54.34).
• Deckard, Luke Johnson, Thiemann and Connor Peterson in the boys 400 relay (46.98).
• Luke Johnson in the boys 400 (55.19).
• Thomas Stahl in the boys 300 hurdles (43.29).
• Schiermeier in the boys 800 (2:10.84).
• Figas in the girls 200 (28.08).
• Von Behren, Lindsay Sprung, Zoey Ziegler and Wheeler in the girls 1,600 relay (4:47.77).
• Gargrave, McDaniel, Stahl and Thiemann in the boys 1,600 relay (3:38.37).
Finishing fifth were:
• Deckard in the boys long jump (5.4 meters).
• Jaycox in the boys triple jump (11.64).
• Burr in the boys discus (33.21).
• Sprung in the girls 400-meter dash (1:07.72).
“Coach (Jim) Ogle’s hurdlers had a very strong day, with Ingrid in the 100-meter hurdles and then Hayden and Josh finishing second and third in the boys 110-meter hurdles,” Mike Olszowka said.
Other girls team scores included Ft. Zumwalt North (66), Francis Howell North (43) and Ft. Zumwalt East (19).
For the boys, rounding out the scores were Francis Howell North (65), Ft. Zumwalt South (54) and Ft. Zumwalt East (44).