Track events must come cheaper by the dozen.
Washington athletes qualified 12 times for the Class 4 state championships by finishing in the top four Saturday at the Class 4 Section 3 meet in West Plains.
Washington advanced two girls relay teams and eight individual athletes, two of whom are qualified in two separate solo events.
The Lady Jays posted 69 points and finished fourth in the sectional standings behind Marshfield (108), Rockwood Summit (92) and West Plains (78).
Washington’s boys scored 29 points and placed 10th. Webb City won the boys sectional title with 111 points.
“We had a very strong meet,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “We were hopeful to get a couple more events through, but we went down fighting, running some of our best times of the year.”
Washington was led by a pair of event winners, Ella Kroeter in the girls pole vault and Alyssa Repke in the girls discus.
Kroeter cleared the bar in the pole vault at 3.14 meters, or 10-3.5 in feet and inches. She finished ahead of Carl Junction’s Acadia Badgley, Summit’s Ava Mahlndt and Marshfield’s Cathryn Winegard.
“Ella jumped awesome,” Olszowka said. “Her jumps show us that she has a couple more heights in her as we are looking to get on the podium Friday.”
Sullivan’s Breanna Mayberry, who tied Kroeter for the district championship in the event, ranked fifth and did not advance.
Repke, who also won the district in girls discus, remained at the top on her way to the state competition with a section-best throw of 36.34 meters, or 119-2.75 in feet and inches.
“Alyssa stayed hot, winning her third championship in three weeks, going back-to-back-to-back with the GACs, district champion, now sectional champion,” Olszowka said. “Couple little things to polish and we think she can throw in the 140s.”
Repke is joined in qualifying for the event by Bolivar’s Dailynn VanDeren, Marshfield’s Gracelyn Bull and Webb City’s Aubree Lassiter.
Clyde Hendrix qualified twice over, finishing second in the boys javelin (51.62 meters, 169-4.25) and fourth in the boys high jump (1.8, 5-10.75).
The Lady Jays 3,200-meter relay team ran to second place in 9:55.71 and the 1,600-meter relay team ranked third in 4:11.03.
“The 3,200-meter relay team had a huge time drop,” Olszowka said. “The kids are following the program and peaking at the right time. We think we have another 8 to 10 seconds we hope to drop at state.”
Thomas Stahl ran to third place in the boys 300-meter hurdles in 41.37.
Abigail Gilliatt (1:00.2) and Isabella Von Behren (1:01.9) both advanced in the girls 400-meter dash, ranking third and fourth, respectively.
Josie Keiser ran third in the sectional in the girls 800-meter run in 2:22.63.
Julia Donnelly qualified twice, placing third in the girls 1,600-meter run in 5:24.92 and fourth in the 3,200-meter run in 11:56.37.
“Julia’s doing exactly what she needs to do this time of the year,” Olszowka said. “It’s all about survival. She is looking strong, and she put herself in a good position to make all-state for a third season during her senior year.”
The season ended for the following Washington athletes, who ranked fifth through eighth in the sectional competition:
• he boys 400-meter relay, sixth place in 46.37.
• he boys 1,600-meter relay, seventh place in 3:35.82.
• he girls 400-meter relay, seventh place in 53.13.
• he girls 800-meter relay, seventh place in 1:48.47.
• onnor Peterson, seventh place in the boys 100-meter dash (11.59).
• ogan Luttrell, seventh place in the boys 800-meter run (2:04.94).
• siyanna McGee, seventh place in the girls 200-meter dash (27.12) and eighth place in the girls 100-meter dash (14.07).
• olan Hendrix in the boys javelin, eighth place at 44.8 meters.
“It’s a bittersweet time of the year,” Olszowka said. “You’re so excited for the kids that are moving on to the championships, but you also are losing some great kids. (Some are) seniors who have given us four, sometimes six years of dedication to the program. Replacing Kellen (Schiermeier, boys distance runner,) is going to be tough next year. We’re not just losing a strong runner, we’re losing a strong leader.”
The state meet is being held Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, at Jefferson City High School. Field events begin at 9 a.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Running events start at 10:30 a.m. both days.