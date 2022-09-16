After trading the first two sets, the Lady Jays took control on their home court.
Washington (3-8) held off the challenge of St. Clair (4-5-2) in volleyball action Monday, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23.
“St. Clair is extremely scrappy on defense and have a relentless attitude,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “I’m proud of the way we kept our composure in long rallies and fought until the end.”
The Lady Jays had four players reach double digits in kills. Alexis Barks and Jessie Tovo each notched 12 kills while Chloe Holtmeyer and Jillian Huellinghoff each had 10.
Jora Weaver made six kills, Madison Moore three and Meredith Duncan one.
Weaver posted four blocks, Huellinghoff three and Barks one.
Abigail Gilliatt handed out 37 assists.
Olivia Zastrow posted four assists and Taylor Hoelscher one.
Sydney Harbath served a pair of aces. Gracie Meyer and Tovo each served an ace.
Tovo led in digs with 29, followed closely by Hoelscher at 28.
Gilliatt and Meyer each picked up 14 digs.
Other dig totals included Harbath (10), Barks (six), Holtmeyer (six), Weaver (five), Huellinghoff (one) and Emily Chappius (one).
St. Clair’s statistics were not available at deadline Tuesday morning.
Washington goes on the road Tuesday to play Ft. Zumwalt East at 6 p.m. in a GAC Central matchup.
St. Clair plays Tuesday at Kingston at 6:30 p.m. in a nonleague match.
