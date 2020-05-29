A five-run second inning made the difference Saturday.
That inning gave Washington Post 218 (2-0) a 7-1 win against Pacific (0-2) in pool play at Post 218’s annual Memorial Weekend Tournament.
Washington advanced to bracket play, which was halted in the second semifinal Monday due to rain.
Washington opened the scoring with one run in the first before breaking out for five runs in the second. Pacific gained its run in the bottom of the third and Post 218 pushed across an insurance run in the top of the fifth.
Post 218 split the pitching duties between three players. Blake Whitlock drew the start and retired eight of the nine batters he faced, allowing one earned run on one walk.
“Blake Whitlock started on the mound and gave us a strong outing,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “Mitchell Meyer came in the game in relief followed by Jacob Baldwin. Our pitchers were all over the strike zone. Cody Vondera caught a great game.”
Meyer tossed 2.1 shutout innings, working around three hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Baldwin closed out the final two innings, allowing just one baserunner on a walk.
Pacific started with Stephen Loeffel for the first three innings. He allowed six runs, five earned, on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Weston Kulick held Washington to one run over the final four innings, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out five.
“We had that one inning where it really crushed us,” Pacific Manager Nathan Bruns said. “We have a lot of younger kids on this team that I’m expecting to step up and get their feet wet and it’s just growing pains. I’m confident these guys will bounce back.”
At the plate for Washington, Dane Eckhoff led with two hits, both doubles. Eckhoff finished 2-4 with one run scored and three runs batted in.
“Dane Eckhoff had a great day at the plate,” Kleekamp said. “He took good at-bats and had a big two-out hit.”
Gavin Mueller and Max Meyers each doubled.
Tyler Stieffermann reached on a single. He was also a defensive standout in the contest with four putouts in center field, including a diving catch to take an extra-base hit away from Loeffel in the first.
Stieffermann scored twice. Eckhoff, Mueller, Meyers, Luke Kleekamp and Lucas Newhouse each added a run.
Meyer and Meyers both collected one RBI.
Meyer and Stieffermann both stole two bases. Mueller stole one.
Stieffermann, Whitlock and Luke Kleekamp all reached on walks.
Pacific recorded three hits, all singles, by Tyler Anderson, Tanner Biedenstein and Faolin Kreienkamp.
“Faolin Kreienkamp, from yesterday to today, took a big step forward in his approach at the plate,” Bruns said. “I can’t say enough about the kid in terms of being a teammate.”
Kreienkamp scored Pacific’s only run on a wild pitch after drawing a two-out walk and going from first to third on Anderson’s single to right field.
Post 218 AA is in action Wednesday night at home against the Gamers, starting at 8 p.m.