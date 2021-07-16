Pouring on the late runs, the Washington Post 218 Juniors ended Friday’s Ninth District Tournament championship before oncoming storms could pour on them.
Post 218 (17-2) scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning and six more in the fourth to conclude the tournament with a 17-4 five-inning victory against the tournament runner-up, Pacific Post 320 (11-7-1).
Washington advances to play in the Zone 1 Tournament this week in Jefferson City. Along with Post 5, the three-team double-elimination tournament will also feature the District 2 champion, the Chillicothe Post 25 Cardinals.
Post 218’s first zone game is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. against the winner of the opening game between the other two squads.
Friday, Post 218 opened the night with two runs in the first inning before extending the lead with three runs in the second.
“The boys played well, like they have all year,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “We had hits up and down the lineup, and that makes my job easy.”
Post 320 cut into the lead with three runs in the top of the third.
“We had a tough task against us after losing our first game against Elsberry in the first round and knew we had a lot of work to do to get past Washington in two straight,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “Our bats were pretty much silenced except for the third inning.”
After Post 218’s first six-run rally in the bottom of the third, Pacific scored a final run in the top of the fourth.
Ian Junkin drew the start on the mound for Post 218 and earned the victory. In 3.2 innings pitched, he struck out five and allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks.
“Ian Junkin had a good outing, and then Mitchell Meyer was able to come in and throw strikes,” Kleekamp said.
Mitchell Meyer tossed 1.1 shutout innings, striking out three and issuing one walk.
Anthony Broeker led Post 218 with three hits — a double and two singles.
Aden Pecka and Jacob Weidle both doubled and singled.
Weston Meyer singled twice.
Tanner McPherson doubled. Luke Kleekamp, Ryan Weidle and Hanon Jarvis each singled.
Broeker scored three runs. Pecka, Kabren Koelling, Ryan Weidle, McPherson, Jarvis and Ethan Stellhorn all scored twice.
Pecka, Broeker, Koelling and Jacob Weidle each collected two RBIs. Kleekamp, Ryan Weidle, Weston Meyer and Jarvis all drove in one.
Kleekamp and McPherson both walked twice. Koelling, Ryan Weidle and Jarvis each drew a free pass.
Koelling and Pecka were hit by pitches.
Broeker stole three bases. Kleekamp and Stellhorn both stole once.
Koelling delivered a sacrifice fly.
Andrew Payne started on the mound for Post 320. Matthew Reincke, Cole Hansmann and Luke Gerling made relief-pitching appearances.
“Washington took advantage of the free and extra bases we gave them along with plenty of key hits,” Carter said. “Obviously not the way we wanted to end our season but a successful one nonetheless. I was proud of the way our boys fought all season and tournament. This was a great group of boys that would fight until the last out every game which is all you can ask for as a coach.”
In one inning, Payne struck out one and allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits and one walk.
Reincke tossed 1.2 innings, striking out one and allowing seven runs on nine hits and one walk.
Hansmann allowed five runs (two earned) on one hit and five walks over one inning pitched.
Gerling came in to get the final out.
Reincke’s double and Wesley Branson’s single were the only two Pacific hits of the contest.
Joey Mach walked twice. Ethan Simpson, Hansmann and C.J. Bibb all walked once.
Payne scored twice. Simpson and Hansmann each added a run.
Hansmann drove in three runs and Reincke drove in one.
Branson stole a base.
Post 218 was also the regular season champion for the Ninth District. Todd Kleekamp said staying loose will be a key for his squad as they progress into the next round of the postseason at the zone tournament.
“I think we can beat any team in the state,” he said. “It’s just a matter of if the boys can stay relaxed. We’re hitting a really good stretch right now.”