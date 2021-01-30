Washington concluded the boys wrestling regular season Thursday, winning a home dual against Festus.
Washington won six of the 10 contested matches on the night on the way to a 42-34 team win.
The Blue Jays recorded six wins by pin and one by forfeit.
Casey Olszowka (138 pounds) scored the first pin for Washington against Blake Sexton in 36 seconds.
Timmy Boehlein (145) then topped Kyle Kellogg in 1:21.
Brendin Voss (152) defeated Gavin Grass in 1:56.
Ryan Mueller (170) pinned Curtis Smothers in 38 seconds.
Joey Avitia (195) won against Blake Naumann in 21 seconds.
The final pin was the fastest as Gavin Holtmeyer (285) needed just 20 seconds to finish against Connor Holt.
Devon Deckelman (120) picked up six points for Washington via forfeit.
Festus earned two wins by forfeit from Carter Wallace (126) and Christopher Bentrup (220).
Austin Neff (106), Andrew Nahlik (132), Robert Buhre (160) and Luke Shaver (182) each scored pins for Festus against Couper Deckard, Garrett Poole, Reese Pellin and Tanner Schwoeppe, respectively.
Boys district tournaments begin Feb. 13.
Washington will be hosting the Class 4 District 2 Tournament this year.