Paced by meet medalist Mia Lanemann, the Washington Lady Jays won a girls golf quad Thursday at Franklin County Country Club.
Lanemann shot 49 to lead the 24-golfer field.
As a team, Washington shot 206, seven strokes better than host St. Francis Borgia Regional (213). Union checked in at 225 and Lutheran St. Charles ended at 240.
While Washington won the meet, Head Coach Adam Fischer felt his team could have done better.
“It wasn’t our best night on the course,” Fischer said. “In fact, it was our third worst nine-hole score in the year. We have some kids with some mental struggles at the moment and they just aren’t doing a good job of working through it at practice and during playing rounds.”
Washington’s other golfers counted for the team score were Emily Molitor (50), Grace Bryson (53), Kyla Engemann (54), Molly Buschmann (54) and Isabella Fitzgerald (56).
Borgia was paced by Bree Nieder and Natalie Alferman, who both shot 53.
Maura Struckhoff and Amelia Bogler each shot 53. Sophia Fletcher checked in at 56 and Belle Nieder shot 62.
“It was a perfect day to be out on the golf course,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “The country club is really looking good. We have really been struggling to improve our team score of late so we had a team meeting on Wednesday and talked about ways to improve the scores.
“We decided to take the woods out of our golf bags and only play with irons,” Pelster said. “We were able to lower our team score by 10 strokes, so I was very happy with that. I’m looking forward to playing in the St. Clair Tournament next week and hoping the improvement continues.”
For Union, Alisha Skiles was Union’s top golfer at 54.
Sydney Hittson and Natalie Miner both shot 55. Kaylee Simpson checked in at 61. Destanee Goddard shot 64. Hannah Gillison rounded out the team at 69.
“We struggled playing the country club more than Birch Creek the other day,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “For some of the girls, it was their first time playing there. I think some of us made some mistakes that are fixable with some more practice. We are excited that we get to play at Meramec Lakes next week to test out the district host course.”
All three area schools will play at the St. Clair Tournament next Wednesday at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.
Fischer said the players need to concentrate on improving,
“We had four girls work on specific things on the range last night, and I didn’t see one of them utilize the things we worked on tonight,” said Fischer. “We will just have to keep working to see if we can mentally adjust and be better during our playing rounds.”
Borgia-Duchesne
Playing Tuesday at Franklin County Country Club, Borgia fell to Duchesne, 206-223.
Bree Nieder, Struckhoff and Alferman tied for the Borgia lead at 54.
Other Borgia golfers were Bogler at 61, Fletcher at 62 and Belle Nieder at 65.