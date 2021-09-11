The soccer Jays are heading to the championship match.
Washington (3-2) conquered its half of the bracket at the Pacific Tournament to advance to Saturday’s final round at 12:30 p.m. against Eureka.
The Blue Jays started with a 4-0 win over De Soto (0-2) Wednesday in the first round of play and followed up with a 2-1 semifinal win Thursday against Fox (3-4).
De Soto
After a 0-0 halftime score, Washington tallied all four goals in the second half.
Micah Gargrave earned the shutout with seven saves to his credit.
Senior Travis Bieg led the offensive attack, scoring a brace.
Junior Cole Click and senior Boston Tinsley each scored a goal.
Click finished with two assists.
Tyler Eckelkamp and Lucas Yates each made one assist.
De Soto’s Hunter Guertzgen had 12 saves.
Fox
Gargrave notched two saves to earn another win in the net.
Click scored in the first half, giving the Jays the edge at the half.
After the Warriors tied things up in the second period, Yates secured the deciding goal in the 2-1 win.
Glenn Sander was credited with an assist.